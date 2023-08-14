The nation in brief: 2 men extradited to U.S. in sextortion





2 men extradited to U.S. in sextortion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Two Nigerian men have been extradited to the U.S. after they were indicted in the sexual extortion of teenage boys and young men in Michigan and across the country, a prosecutor said Sunday.

Samuel Ogoshi, 22, and Samson Ogoshi, 20, of Lagos, Nigeria, are due to be arraigned today at the federal courthouse in Grand Rapids, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said.

They are accused of running an international sextortion ring in which they posed as a woman and which resulted in the death of Jordan DeMay, 17, of Marquette, from a self-inflicted gunshot March 25, 2022.

The two men each face single counts of conspiracy to sexually exploit minors, conspiracy to distribute child pornography and conspiracy to commit stalking through the internet. Samuel Ogoshi also faces single charges of sexual exploitation of a minor resulting in death and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor resulting in death.

Sexual extortion, or sextortion, involves persuading victims to send explicit photos online then threatening to make the images public if the victim doesn't pay money or engage in sexual favors.

Totten didn't say how many other victims there might be.

The news release didn't say whether the Ogoshis are related.

Reward raised in 20-year-old abduction

The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information in the 20-year-old kidnapping of a Los Angeles boy who was abducted in Mexico.

The bureau released a new generated image of what then-2-year-old Joshua Garcia is believed to look like now in an effort to find him "alive or deceased."

Garcia was abducted Aug. 12, 2003, in Mexico City. The toddler was months away from turning 3 years old when his family traveled to Mexico for his baptism, according to the FBI.

Garcia's 14-year-old babysitter was murdered during the kidnapping, law enforcement authorities said. Multiple ransom calls and a money drop ensued, leading to one kidnapper's arrest by Mexican law enforcement. But the boy was never found.

The FBI increased its previous $10,000 reward this month, which marks two decades since Garcia's abduction.

At the time, the boy was described as being about 28 pounds and 3 feet tall, with black hair, brown eyes and pierced ears. He was last seen that August morning wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue shorts and sandals.

5th person charged in Alabama brawl

A man accused of using a chair to attack others during a brawl in Montgomery, Ala., earlier this month turned himself in to the police Friday, authorities said, becoming the fifth person charged in a fight that captured national attention.

Reggie Ray, 42, was charged with disorderly conduct, Capt. Jarrett Williams said in a statement.

Calls placed to phone numbers listed as belonging to Ray were not immediately returned Saturday. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

Ray's arrest came days after police charged four other people with assault in connection with the brawl, which broke out last week along a waterfront where a group of white boaters attacked a Black riverboat cruise captain.

Instead, the white boaters responded with gestures, cursing and taunting, police said.

In videos, Ray is seen striking a white man and woman with a folding chair.

The four people who turned themselves in to police last week were identified as: Allen Todd, 23; Zachery Shipman, 25; Richard Roberts, 48; and Mary Todd, 21.

Allen Todd and Shipman were each charged with one count of third-degree assault, a misdemeanor. Roberts was charged with two counts of third-degree assault; and Mary Todd was charged with third-degree assault.

5 dead after explosion in Pennsylvania

PLUM, Pa. -- Five people were found dead after a house explosion in western Pennsylvania that destroyed three structures and damaged at least a dozen others, authorities said Sunday.

Plum Borough Police Chief Lanny Conley said the bodies of four adults and one adolescent were recovered after the blast shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the borough, about 20 miles east of Pittsburgh.

Of the three people taken to hospitals, two were released while one remained in critical condition, said Steve Imbarlina, deputy director of fire and emergency services for Allegheny County. Fifty-seven firefighters were treated at the scene for minor issues.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation by the county fire marshal's office along with borough and county law enforcement.

Michael Huwar, president of Peoples Gas, said the company's checks for gas leaks underground and in the air, and the consistent pressure verified at regulation stations indicate that "our system was operating as designed."

Gas and electric service was shut off as a precaution, and officials said Sunday a plan was in place to begin restoring service, with electric power expected to be returned to all but a few residences, officials said.









An investigator walks Sunday through the debris from a home explosion, which occurred the day before on Rustic Ridge Drive in Plum, Pa. (AP/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette/Lucy Schaly)





