Alex Collins, Razorback great RB, dies at 28

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Arkansas running back Alex Collins has died, the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks confirmed in social media statements Monday.

No cause of death was announced.

The 28-year-old Collins, who would have turned 29 on Aug. 26, played parts of 5 seasons in the NFL between 2016 and 2021 after being taken in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seahawks.

He rushed for 1,997 yards and 18 touchdowns during his NFL career. Collins’ best season came in 2017 with the Ravens when he had 212 carries for 973 yards and 6 touchdowns.

"With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins," the Ravens statement said. "Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life.”

A Seahawks statement read, "Absolutely heartbroken. Prayers are with the Collins family."

Collins notched the third-highest single-season rushing total in Arkansas history with 1,577 yards in 2015, which featured plenty of ties to the current staff. He ranks second at Arkansas in career rushing with 3,703 yards behind Darren McFadden's 4,590 yards.

During Collins' junior year, Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos was in his first year in his first stint with the Razorbacks, and Coach Sam Pittman was in his third and final year as offensive line coach under Bret Bielema.

Collins is the second standout Razorback football player of the last 13 years to die tragically in Florida during the last two months.

Ryan Mallett, the school’s single-season passing record holder with 3,869 yards in 2010, drowned in the Gulf of Mexico near Destin, Fla., on June 27.