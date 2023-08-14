Art Ventures in Fayetteville looking for new home, donors to support operation

Art Ventures, seen Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, is located at 20 S. Hill Ave. in Fayetteville. Art Ventures, which has operated out of the home since 2020, says it may move out by the end of the year because it cannot afford to pay rent.Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE -- A local arts education nonprofit and gallery says it plans to move out of the historic house it calls home by... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Art gallery looking for new home, support

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content