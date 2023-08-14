Bakery keeps ‘groovin’ at Bella Vista Farmers Market

BELLA VISTA — For those seeking out quality handmade breads, Groovy Baby Bakery aims to be the place to shop. People can find the business ever Sunday morning at the Bella Vista Farmers Market.

Groovy Baby Bakery is owned by Brooke and Riley Groover. Offering a unique selection of sourdough loaves and savory breads, the bakery has quickly captured the taste buds and hearts of the community.

The journey of Groovy Baby Bakery began when Brooke Groover, an aspiring artist, started selling her art casually. Getting her start by sharing a booth at the NWA Makers Market, she began to sell her bread where they met Becky Parmalee, the Bella Vista Farmers Market organizer, and decided to jump in feet first and sell full-time at the farmers market.

At Groovy Baby Bakery, their original sourdough loaf reigns supreme, known for its tangy and soft texture that keeps customers coming back for more. But what they hope sets them apart from other vendors is their commitment to bold flavors and creative designs. Each loaf is adorned with cute little mushroom art, adding a touch of “Groovy Baby Magic” to every purchase.

Behind every loaf is a story of trial and error. Brooke began baking bread as a hobby, which eventually turned into a passionate pursuit. Through countless experiments and lessons, she perfected her technique, turning her kitchen into a full-fledged bakery.

Sourcing their ingredients with care, Groovy Baby Bakery recently shifted to locally sourced honey from Sedge & Bee Apiaries, infusing their hoagie rolls with a unique sweetness. Sustainability is also a core principle for the bakery, with an ongoing commitment to finding eco-friendly practices in their bread-making process.

Running a bread business at the farmers market has not been without its challenges. Balancing volume with demand has been a major focus for the young business. Despite selling out almost every week, Brooke and Riley are determined to scale up their production to cater to the growing demand of their enthusiastic customers.

Innovation and tradition dance harmoniously in the kitchen of Groovy Baby Bakery. While neither Brooke nor Riley come from a strong bread-making background, their families’ love for food and culinary creativity served as their inspiration. They constantly draw ideas from their surroundings and, most importantly, from what they love to eat themselves.

Adding a touch of seasonal delight to their offerings, the bakery recently introduced new flavors such as Sage and Goat Cheese Sourdough loaf and Olive and Feta Sourdough loaf. Each variety is born out of their own desire to enjoy these flavors at home, hoping that their customers will love them just as much.

Engaging with their customers is at the heart of Groovy Baby Bakery’s mission. Brooke and Riley maintain an active presence on social media, where they welcome feedback and suggestions from their loyal patrons. Their commitment to improving their products and satisfying their customers is unwavering.

Being part of the Bella Vista Farmers Market community has been a transformative experience for the Groovers. They’ve built strong bonds with fellow vendors and cherished the opportunity to share their passion for bread with the local community. The warm reception and overwhelming support from the Bella Vista community have fueled their ambition to keep expanding and diversifying their offerings.

Looking ahead, Groovy Baby Bakery aims to keep adding new bread varieties and provide the NWA communities with delicious treats throughout the fall and winter seasons. Their journey has only just begun, and the future looks “groovy” indeed for this dynamic bakery duo.