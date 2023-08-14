Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Aug. 3-9 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
Aug. 3
Burl Eugene Harlin, 38, and Kylie Ann Kennedy, 27, both of Siloam Springs
Daulton John Hubler, 28, and Makayla Ashley Norlin, 27, both of Gentry
Tyler Duane Johnson, 33, Bentonville, and Silvia Stassi, 37, Rome
Ian Talmadge MacIlwaine, 25, Johnson, and Grace Catherine Hanno, 27, Rogers
Ricardo Nicholas Moreno, 35, and Sharon Banda, 26, both of Springdale
Angel De Jesus Morrobel Martinez, 25, and Dilsy Consuelo Jerez Arana, 22, both of Decatur
Adolfo Benjamin Palacios Ramos, 39, Rogers, and Sulma Vanessa Palma, 39, Lowell
Marcos Alberto Perez, 27, and Katelyn Nicole Jennings, 25, both of Bentonville
Joseph John Rayesky, 43, and Gretchen Lynn Holman, 37, both of Centerton
Brenton Thomas Saulsbery, 35, Bella Vista, and Kaytlyn Elise Pickron, 32, Springdale
Aug. 4
Elvin Aaron Baber, 45, and Ronda Kamille Best, 48, both of Rogers
Brian Dale Bramlett, 50, Whitehall, and Amanda Lynn Spoon, 42, Rogers
Bobby Joe Elenbarger, 63, Anderson, Mo., and Paula Marie Boothe, 53, Conway
Kolby Dylan Fesler, 21, and Victoria Janae Rackleff, 22, both of Bentonville
Samuel James Holt, 25, and Lindsay Christianna Ho, 24, both of Oklahoma City
Chase Kyle Hunter, 26, and Olivia Caroline Cameron, 24, both of Rogers
Simon Zachary Jones, 20, and Faith Leanne Grant, 21, both of Siloam Springs
Joshua Don Kallam, 34, and Sabrina Nicole Nitz, 34, both of Ramona, Okla.
Mark Cahill Maguire, 46, Highlands Ranch, Colo., and Lesya Gryshchenko, 44, Miami
David Samuel Puryear, 23, and Katelyn Rearden Cox, 23, both of Bentonville
Nicholas Lee Reardon, 28, and Hanna Lynn Wade, 27, both of Bella Vista
Jason Todd Seyfarth, 49, and Kerrielynn Scroggins, 54, both of Centerton
Dawson Wade Stamper, 22, and Faith Alexandra Curtis, 22, both of Bella Vista
William Michael Sullivan, 27, and Alexis Ann White, 26, both of Lowell
Aug. 7
William Garrett Autry, 36, and Megan Noelle Carpenter, 35, both of Lowell
Richard Javis Flynn, 29, Saint Charles, Mo., and Kylee Nicole Smith, 26, Webb City, Mo.
Isidro Garcia, 55, and Maria Juana Garcia, 53, both of Rogers
Lloyd Beau Dean Hignite, 26, and April Marie Anderson, 24, both of Pea Ridge
William Asa Hutchinson IV, 24, and Victoria Dale Lowry, 23, both of Rogers
Chase Alexander Laird, 27, and Angela Michelle Jones, 27, both of Rogers
Antoine Lamarr Nolen, 45, Seneca, Mo., and Gina Jennings, 48, Oklahoma City
Matthew Paul Prejean, 40, and Bien Rose Ocanada Dejos, 34, both of Bentonville
Shawn Edward Reuna, 49, and Christy Lynn Randall, 48, both of Lowell
Ramon Rodriguez, 37, and Zaida Jazmine Diaz, 31, both of Rogers
Ismael Romero Lopez, 39, and Zoila Esperanza Torres, 46, both of Springdale
Alexander Miguell Santos, 17, and Emmalee Alexandra Raby, 17, both of Bella Vista
Aug. 8
Charles Lee Dalrymple, 82, and Carolyn Sue Clogston, 79, both of Bluejacket, Okla.
Adolph Lorenz Delos Reyes, 33, and Kineydalys Crespo Arocho, 22, both of Rogers
Lauren Ashley Hoenig, 34, and Hana Leigh Lindbloom, 32, both of Rogers
Jason Richard Jordan, 44, and Britany Nichole Miller, 37, both of Bella Vista
Bradon Vaughn Morehead, 18, and Monica Marcela Henriquez Castillo, 19, both of Fayetteville
Logan Chase Sharp, 32, and Paula Kay Jones, 32, both of Bentonville
Aug. 9
Charles Connor Endsley, 31, and Jordan Leslie Carbary, 36, both of Rogers
Jon Michael Fritchey, 57, and Jenniffer Carolina Castro Polanco, 28, both of Rogers
Laith Tyler Lockman, 21, and Sierra Rae Reese, 18, both of Anderson, Mo.
Hiluard G. Rogers Jr., 75, Rogers, and Anne Ray Streeter, 72, Bella Vista
Thomas Christian Wieser, 23, and Angela Marlene Wurzer, 23, both of Springdale