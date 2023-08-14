Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Aug. 3-9 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Aug. 3

Burl Eugene Harlin, 38, and Kylie Ann Kennedy, 27, both of Siloam Springs

Daulton John Hubler, 28, and Makayla Ashley Norlin, 27, both of Gentry

Tyler Duane Johnson, 33, Bentonville, and Silvia Stassi, 37, Rome

Ian Talmadge MacIlwaine, 25, Johnson, and Grace Catherine Hanno, 27, Rogers

Ricardo Nicholas Moreno, 35, and Sharon Banda, 26, both of Springdale

Angel De Jesus Morrobel Martinez, 25, and Dilsy Consuelo Jerez Arana, 22, both of Decatur

Adolfo Benjamin Palacios Ramos, 39, Rogers, and Sulma Vanessa Palma, 39, Lowell

Marcos Alberto Perez, 27, and Katelyn Nicole Jennings, 25, both of Bentonville

Joseph John Rayesky, 43, and Gretchen Lynn Holman, 37, both of Centerton

Brenton Thomas Saulsbery, 35, Bella Vista, and Kaytlyn Elise Pickron, 32, Springdale

Aug. 4

Elvin Aaron Baber, 45, and Ronda Kamille Best, 48, both of Rogers

Brian Dale Bramlett, 50, Whitehall, and Amanda Lynn Spoon, 42, Rogers

Bobby Joe Elenbarger, 63, Anderson, Mo., and Paula Marie Boothe, 53, Conway

Kolby Dylan Fesler, 21, and Victoria Janae Rackleff, 22, both of Bentonville

Samuel James Holt, 25, and Lindsay Christianna Ho, 24, both of Oklahoma City

Chase Kyle Hunter, 26, and Olivia Caroline Cameron, 24, both of Rogers

Simon Zachary Jones, 20, and Faith Leanne Grant, 21, both of Siloam Springs

Joshua Don Kallam, 34, and Sabrina Nicole Nitz, 34, both of Ramona, Okla.

Mark Cahill Maguire, 46, Highlands Ranch, Colo., and Lesya Gryshchenko, 44, Miami

David Samuel Puryear, 23, and Katelyn Rearden Cox, 23, both of Bentonville

Nicholas Lee Reardon, 28, and Hanna Lynn Wade, 27, both of Bella Vista

Jason Todd Seyfarth, 49, and Kerrielynn Scroggins, 54, both of Centerton

Dawson Wade Stamper, 22, and Faith Alexandra Curtis, 22, both of Bella Vista

William Michael Sullivan, 27, and Alexis Ann White, 26, both of Lowell

Aug. 7

William Garrett Autry, 36, and Megan Noelle Carpenter, 35, both of Lowell

Richard Javis Flynn, 29, Saint Charles, Mo., and Kylee Nicole Smith, 26, Webb City, Mo.

Isidro Garcia, 55, and Maria Juana Garcia, 53, both of Rogers

Lloyd Beau Dean Hignite, 26, and April Marie Anderson, 24, both of Pea Ridge

William Asa Hutchinson IV, 24, and Victoria Dale Lowry, 23, both of Rogers

Chase Alexander Laird, 27, and Angela Michelle Jones, 27, both of Rogers

Antoine Lamarr Nolen, 45, Seneca, Mo., and Gina Jennings, 48, Oklahoma City

Matthew Paul Prejean, 40, and Bien Rose Ocanada Dejos, 34, both of Bentonville

Shawn Edward Reuna, 49, and Christy Lynn Randall, 48, both of Lowell

Ramon Rodriguez, 37, and Zaida Jazmine Diaz, 31, both of Rogers

Ismael Romero Lopez, 39, and Zoila Esperanza Torres, 46, both of Springdale

Alexander Miguell Santos, 17, and Emmalee Alexandra Raby, 17, both of Bella Vista

Aug. 8

Charles Lee Dalrymple, 82, and Carolyn Sue Clogston, 79, both of Bluejacket, Okla.

Adolph Lorenz Delos Reyes, 33, and Kineydalys Crespo Arocho, 22, both of Rogers

Lauren Ashley Hoenig, 34, and Hana Leigh Lindbloom, 32, both of Rogers

Jason Richard Jordan, 44, and Britany Nichole Miller, 37, both of Bella Vista

Bradon Vaughn Morehead, 18, and Monica Marcela Henriquez Castillo, 19, both of Fayetteville

Logan Chase Sharp, 32, and Paula Kay Jones, 32, both of Bentonville

Aug. 9

Charles Connor Endsley, 31, and Jordan Leslie Carbary, 36, both of Rogers

Jon Michael Fritchey, 57, and Jenniffer Carolina Castro Polanco, 28, both of Rogers

Laith Tyler Lockman, 21, and Sierra Rae Reese, 18, both of Anderson, Mo.

Hiluard G. Rogers Jr., 75, Rogers, and Anne Ray Streeter, 72, Bella Vista

Thomas Christian Wieser, 23, and Angela Marlene Wurzer, 23, both of Springdale