Child deaths in Arkansas tick upward

After falling for at least the previous three years, the number of child deaths in Arkansas rose in 2020, according to annual reports by the state's Infant and Child Death Review Program.

In 2020, 470 children died in the state, according to the program's most recent annual report, for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022.

That was up from the 421 child deaths in 2019 listed in the previous year's report, which noted that "the total number of child deaths in Arkansas have steadily declined between the years of 2016-2019."

Representatives from Arkansas Children's Hospital presented findings from the latest report to the state House and Senate Committees on Public Health, Welfare and Labor during a joint meeting near the state Capitol in Little Rock on Thursday.

Administered by Arkansas Children's and the pediatrics department at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, the Infant and Child Death Review Program involves 11 teams, consisting of law enforcement, medical and other personnel, that review unexpected child deaths pursuant to Act 1818 of 2005.

The law defines unexpected deaths as those caused by sudden infant death syndrome or that were from unknown causes as well as all others that did not result from a disease for which the child was receiving medical treatment.

Marisha DiCarlo, vice president of community engagement, advocacy and health at the Little Rock children's hospital, said that the purpose of the program is to help communities and organizations gain a better understanding of why children are "dying this way and why are there differences, whether that's race, geography, socioeconomic status or some other reason."

"Then those organizations and individuals can dig deeper into the next phase of their understanding of why and put together interventions that help address those needs," DiCarlo said.

In 2020, 188 of the state's 470 child deaths were deemed eligible for review by the program and 110 were reviewed.

Of the 78 deaths eligible for review that were not reviewed, 34 were under investigation by law enforcement or being prosecuted, according to the fiscal 2022 report.

The other 44 were not reviewed "due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," according to the report.

"The pandemic resulted in team members being assigned other duties which limited access to records for review and limited the ability for teams to meet," the report says.

Like previous reports, the fiscal 2022 edition found Arkansas children were more likely than those in the country as a whole to die in accidents or from suicide or homicide.

From 2015-2020, Arkansas had 13.28 accidental child deaths per 100,000 children, compared to a national rate of 8.58 per 100,000.

Over the same period, the state's rate per 100,000 was 3.57 for suicides and 4.71 for homicides.

Nationally, the rate was 2.78 for suicides and 2.87 for homicides.

Of the Arkansas deaths from 2020 that were examined, 48 were caused by accidents. Motor vehicle accidents caused 23 of the deaths, while 12 were caused by asphyxia and nine were drownings.

In addition to the accidental deaths, 34 deaths were from "undetermined" causes, which the report said "predominately occurred in adult beds."

"We need better education on safe sleeping, not to co-sleep with your baby, not to put your baby in the bed next to you, not to leave your baby with a lot of pillows or on the couch," said Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View.

Suicides accounted for 18 of the deaths from 2020 that were reviewed by the program.

The rate was higher for Black children -- 4.69 suicides per 100,000 children -- than for white children, whose rate was 1.95 suicides per 100,000 children.

In response to a question from Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, vice-chairman of the Senate committee, Dawn Porter, infant and child death review coordinator at Arkansas Children's Hospital, said she didn't know the reason for what Sullivan described as a "huge disparity" in suicides by white and Black children.

"I am really disappointed at that. If we're going to report data -- and we don't know the reasons why -- our job as a Legislature is to hear why this is happening and take steps necessary to change that," Sullivan said.

Ly is a Report for America Corps member.