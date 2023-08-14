Crash in Vilonia kills 2 people on Monday

A collision between two cars killed two people in Vilonia early Monday morning, according to an initial police report.



Chelsey Yarbrough, 33, and David Johnson, 45, both of Vilonia, were killed in the crash that occurred at 5:15 a.m. in the area of Main Street and Mt. Olive.



According to the report, Yarbrough was driving east on Main Street in a 2015 Infiniti QX60 and Johnson was driving west in a Hyundai Elan.



The report states that Yarbrough crossed over into the westbound lane of traffic, where she then collided with Johnson.



The investigating officer for the Vilonia Police Department reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry.