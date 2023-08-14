Discussion highlights women inventors at UA

FAYETTEVILLE -- Though only about one in five patents nationally has at least one female inventor attached, that figure is nearly 50% at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and "that really caught my eye," said David Hinton, interim director of the Arkansas Research and Technology Park.

Approximately 46% "of our inventor disclosures and issue patents include at least one female inventor," more than double the national rate, said Hinton, also acting executive director of Technology Ventures, a division of UA that helps researchers commercialize and protect intellectual property developed from their work. Part of this may be due to a faculty split nearly evenly between men and women, myriad women in leadership roles, and an active mentoring climate, he said.

Collaboration at the university has also been "a strong benefit to all of us, [and I've been] really excited to see how all this has evolved," said Ingrid Fritsch, a professor in the department of chemistry and biochemistry. The university's "collaborative environment has been very important for me" in deciding to come to Fayetteville nearly three decades ago, remain there, and thrive, she said.

Counties with female inventor-patentees have larger labor markets -- 630% more laborers -- and higher incomes (more than 20%) than those with only male inventor-patentees, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Adjusting for higher population density, the former counties also have 52% more highly-educated women -- those with at least a bachelor's degree -- than the latter counties.

"We're definitely seeing progress [in cultivating more female inventors], but there's more work to be done," Jacob Choi, assistant regional director at the Patent and Trademark Office's Texas Regional Office -- which serves eight states, including Arkansas -- said Friday during a discussion about patents and female inventors at UA's Innovation Center. To further that goal, the Patent and Trademark Office and U.S. Department of Commerce launched the Women's Entrepreneurship Initiative.

Among other priorities, the initiative aims to connect aspiring female entrepreneurs with one another, succor them with resources and funding, provide key information on identifying and protecting their intellectual property, and offer weekly "fireside chats" and an entrepreneurship symposium series in an effort to "demystify the process."

While women are a key target, the Patent and Trademark Office is also courting minorities and those of low socioeconomic status, said Jessica Eley, patent examiner at the Texas Regional Office. If women, minorities and children from lower-income families invented at the same rate as white men from high-income families, the total number of inventors in the economy would quadruple.

Cultivating entrepreneurs begins at a young age with a holistic approach that encourages children and reminds them it's OK to make mistakes, Choi said. "You need that talent pool" to enlarge, beginning in K-12 schools, to ultimately have more inventors from historically underrepresented groups.

It's critical for educators like Fritsch to go into K-12 schools for outreach, she said. That builds "interest" in STEM, inventing and creating at a young age.

Chy'Na Nellon, business owner, entrepreneur and co-founder of CREATE: Virtual Learning and Engagement Solutions, suggested summer and weekend camps for youth to expose them to invention and entrepreneurship, as well as mentorship and diverse representation in school leaders.

They need to "see people who look like them," said Nellon, who attended Friday because she's a Ph.D. candidate and wanted to learn more about the patent process. Otherwise, "it seems unachievable."

Youth absolutely need to see themselves in faculty, leaders and inventors, said Sandra Eksioglu, the Jim M. and Marie G. Hefley professor in logistics and entrepreneurship and associate dean for research in UA's College of Engineering. Most of her K-12 teachers in Albania were female, and "they inspired me to be who I am," but in some colleges -- like engineering -- there's a paucity of female professors.

Nellon's camp idea is "a great one," said Min Zou, distinguished professor in the department of mechanical engineering and 21st-century chair in materials, manufacturing and integrated systems. It "gets kids in the door" and provides a good return on investment.

The university's culture of mentorship is "something most of us have benefited from," but the time it takes for the mentor should not be overlooked, said Laura Moix, program manager for BioDesign Sprints, which is aimed at addressing challenges in health care, and graduate entrepreneurial fellows in UA's Sam M. Walton College of Business. These mentors and would-be mentors too often have to "balance" mentoring with a litany of other duties.

Another area for possible reform is inconsistent credit for patents from those tasked with granting tenure, Fritsch said. If that received more consideration, faculty might be as interested in patents as other work, like producing scholarly articles for journals.

Encouraging inventors from other fields outside of engineering is also paramount, said Zou. "Creativity can be done in any field."

Zou noticed, for example, that an increasing number of patents are for "human necessities," and "creative women can contribute there."

Choi concurred.

"Not all engineers are inventors," he said. Wherever there is "problem solving, invention can happen."

Indeed, the vast preponderance of Meredith Lowry's clients are non-engineers, said the patent attorney. "They are finding solutions -- their creations are still patentable -- [and that should not] be diminished."

"I've worked with lots of women inventors," Lowry added. "I want more women to see themselves as inventors."

Zou attended Friday because she wanted to learn more about the patent process, she said. "I've had quite a few patents, some filed for me by the university and some I filed on my own [with] help from patent attorneys."

The Patent and Trademark Office assists throughout the patent process and offers a host of services, including connecting users with legal aid, Eley said. "We're trying to make our website more user-friendly to help" inventors, too.

There are three types of patents, according to the Patent and Trademark Office: Utility patents may be granted to anyone who invents or discovers any new and useful process, machine, article of manufacture, or composition of matter, or any new and useful improvement thereof; design patents may be granted to anyone who invents a new, original, and ornamental design for an article of manufacture; and plant patents may be granted to anyone who invents or discovers and asexually reproduces any distinct and new variety of plant.