Former Stone County deputy pleads guilty to selling stolen firearm, extortion

A former chief deputy with the Stone County Sheriff’s Office faces a possible multi-decade prison sentence after pleading guilty Monday in federal court to selling a stolen firearm and extortion.

Zachary Hunter Alexander, 37, of Fifty Six, was indicted in May 2022 on allegations he solicited money in 2018 from the Stone County Sheriff’s Foundation to buy AR-15 style firearms for the sheriff’s office, but instead deposited the money into his own account and provided the office with a fraudulent invoice. He pleaded guilty Monday to two of the counts contained in the 11-count indictment: selling a stolen firearm, and extortion under color of official right.

The indictment charges Alexander with five counts of bank fraud, five counts of extortion under color of official right and one count of selling a stolen firearm. In an unusual procedural move Monday, Assistant U.S. Attorney John Ray White said the government will not make a motion for dismissal of the remaining counts contained in the indictment until Alexander's sentencing hearing several months from now.

"It's not uniquely different but it is different," White told U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky after the judge asked for clarification but he did not elaborate further.

At most plea hearings where the government offers to dismiss some counts in exchange for a defendant's guilty plea on one or more counts contained in a multi-count indictment, the dismissal motion is made and granted following entry of the plea.

Alexander could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison on the firearm count and 20 years on the extortion count, along with a maximum $250,000 fine and three years supervised release on each count.

Alexander admitted to purchasing two Remington 700 6.5 millimeter Creedmore sniper rifles from Buchannan Accuracy — a Stone County gun store — in May 2019 for which he was reimbursed by the Stone County Sheriff's Foundation and that he sold one of the rifles six months later to a Mountain View police officer for $1,000, claiming he and a friend had built it from spare parts. Alexander also admitted that in February 2020 he took a check from the Stone County Treasurer's Office for $3,809.10 that was made out to Mountain View Gun and Pawn for the purchase of night vision equipment for the sheriff's office but kept the money after the check was cashed.



