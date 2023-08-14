The world in brief: Gunman kills 1 at Shiite mosque in Iran

Gunman kills 1 at Shiite mosque in Iran

TEHRAN, Iran -- A gunman opened fire Sunday night at a prominent shrine in southern Iran, killing one person and wounding eight others in an attack that followed another assault there months earlier, authorities said.

Officials offered no immediate motive for the attack in the city of Shiraz at Shah Cheragh, which draws Shiite pilgrims to its domed mosque and the tomb of a prominent member of the faith from its earliest days.

However, Iran has faced attacks in the past from the Sunni extremists of the Islamic State group, who view Shiites as heretics. Iran also faces lingering unrest and economic turmoil amid tensions with the West.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency quoted Ismail Qezelsofla, a deputy governor for security in the country's Fars province, as offering the casualty toll.

Fars province Gov. Mohammad Hadi Imanieh told Iranian state television that a single gunman carried out the attack and later was detained by security forces. He did not offer any motive for the attack in his brief comments.

Footage after the attack showed security forces surround one entrance to the then-deserted courtyard of Shah Cheragh at sunset. Ambulances later took away the wounded as security forces and government officials reached the shrine.

Shah Cheragh is one of Iran's top five Shiite shrines. It draws pilgrims to Shiraz, which is some 420 miles south of Iran's capital, Tehran.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack Sunday night comes after an October 2022 attack on the same shrine killed 13 people and wounded dozens of others. The Islamic State group claimed that assault, which Iran said had been carried out by a man from Tajikistan, who later died in a hospital after succumbing to injuries he suffered while being detained by security forces.

Chinese convoy attacked in Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan -- Insurgents opened fire Sunday on a convoy carrying Chinese citizens in the restive Baluchistan province in southwestern Pakistan, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan said.

There were no Chinese casualties as a result of the attack in the port city of Gwadar, the embassy said. It said it "strongly condemns this terrorist act," urging the authorities to investigate, punish the perpetrators and prevent such attacks from happening in the future.

The Pakistani military, reporting on the same incident, said insurgents attacked a military convoy in Gwadar and that troops returned firing, killing two attackers. The military made no mention of a Chinese presence but typically escorts convoys carrying Chinese citizens.

The military said there was no harm to civilians or security forces.

Chinese companies operating in Gwadar and other parts of Baluchistan have been targeted in the past by Baluch insurgents.

The Baluchistan Liberation Army, a separatist group, claimed responsibility for the daylight attack and said it lasted for hours.

Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level separatist insurgency for over two decades. Separatists initially demanded a share of the wealth in the province, which is rich in gas and minerals, and later called for separation from Islamabad.

Greece evacuates 48 migrants off boat

ATHENS, Greece -- Greek authorities said Sunday they had safely rescued 48 migrants from a rudderless inflatable boat off the island of Lesbos, close to the Turkish coast.

A coast guard vessel on patrol off the island sighted the boat Sunday morning, the Greek coast guard said in a news release.

The crew "carried out the safe evacuation and rescue of 48 foreigners, who were transported to the port of Mytilene," the island's capital, the coast guard said.

"Three of those rescued were picked up by an ambulance and taken to the General Hospital of Mytilene for the provision of first aid, where they remain hospitalized," it added.

The coast guard did not mention the ethnicities of the migrants, but a YouTube video it released shows most of them are Africans.

The packed inflatable vessel sank, the coast guard said.

Greece has seen a rise in migrant arrivals from Turkey, mostly by sea, in recent weeks amid more clement summer sailing conditions.

Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21

BEIJING -- The death toll from a mudslide triggered by heavy rain on the outskirts of the western Chinese city of Xi'an rose to 21 on Sunday and rescuers were still looking for six missing people, the government said.

The mudslide and a flash flood Friday evening also damaged a highway and knocked out power to 900 households, the Xi'an Emergency Management Bureau said on its social media account. It said rescue teams totaling 980 people with dogs were looking for the remaining missing people.

Parts of China suffer heavy rains and flooding every summer, but this year has been unusually severe in some areas, while other regions struggle with drought that is damaging crops. The government earlier reported 142 people were killed by flooding and landslides in July.



