Clare Harris, who owns the Newgale Campsite along the Welsh coast with her husband, said a driver was "speeding down the hill, realized it needed to slow down and tried to brake," flipping several times before crashing into a tent, injuring nine people.

Alix Dorsainvil, a New Hampshire nurse released by kidnappers in Haiti, said during her capture she repeatedly sang a song with the lyrics, "You can take what the enemy meant for evil and you turn it for good," according to an online message from El Roi Haiti, the Christian aid organization founded by Dorsainvil's husband.

Darell Caldwell, 30, of Brandywine, Md., was charged by federal and local law enforcement for causing over 12 hit-and-run crashes in a stolen ambulance and truck before being taken into custody in the District of Columbia, Virginia authorities said.

Wyatt Kauffman, 13, of Casselton, N.D., was airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment of nine broken vertebrae plus a ruptured spleen, a collapsed lung, a concussion and a broken hand and dislocated finger after surviving a fall of nearly 100 feet at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon.

Ariel Quiroz, a 42-year-old wedding painter of Lahaina, Hawaii, said he and his wife are "very blessed and lucky" that their condominium was still intact.

Jack Lew, former U.S. Treasury secretary and White House chief of staff during the Obama administration, is a front-runner to fill the ambassador to Israel post vacated by Tom Nides, Axios reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Steven Dragoo, 65, and Kimberly Dragoo, 54, of St. Joseph, Mo., face up to six months in federal prison after they pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building in an agreement with prosecutors.

Ammon Bundy of Emmett, Idaho, was arrested at a high school football fundraiser on an outstanding civil warrant for failure to obey a preliminary injunction order after he violated a court order to avoid witness harassment and intimidation in a now-resolved lawsuit against him.

Donald Crowe, an Ocala, Fla., physician, was fined nearly $10,000 and ordered to complete eight hours of continuing medical education after a patient misdiagnosed with hyperventilation lost her limbs during an emergency room visit.