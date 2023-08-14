Need a better leader

The Republican Party has some good ideas, but needs a better leader. Someone help me understand why Republicans don't have the courage to say what they know in their hearts is true. Anyone with intelligence and a sound mind should not be so naïve and gullible.

Common sense, honor and credibility say you must accept the fact that Donald Trump is someone who you should be skeptical of as your leader. He doesn't deserve your support. Could money and power be your motive? If so, be humble enough to think you could be wrong. Money and power can corrupt and cause you to lose your morals.

My mother taught me to not say anything if I couldn't say anything good. I am sorry, Mom (RIP), but Trump is someone who doesn't understand truth, trust, or fairness. Love is about kindness! Trump missed that lesson also.

P.S. Hunter Biden's problems are not an excuse for Trump's mistakes.

BILL BOND

Benton

Believing nonsense

Bradley Gitz's column on Aug. 7 concerned efforts of the Biden administration to pressure social-media outlets to clean up disinformation and hate speech that was being posted. Gitz considered these efforts censorship. I forget the specific examples, but I remember thinking at the time that outlets needed to take more responsibility for what people were posting.

The more interesting feature of Gitz's comments, however, came in the next-to-last paragraph. He stated: "In truth, the idea that the government should be assigned the task of vetting information because the citizenry is too dimwitted to distinguish true from false is far more subversive of democracy than anything [Donald] Trump or the rioters of Jan. 6, 2021, did."

What better example can you find that many citizens are in fact too dimwitted to distinguish true from false?

A number of people believed Trump's lies about a stolen election to the point of taking violent action to support them. Worse, Trump remains the clear leader in the race for the Republican nomination for the presidency supported by millions who believe he actually won the last election. That is seriously dimwitted.

We've reached the sad point where a number of our citizens think they can believe anything they want, facts be damned. While it probably won't make any difference, somebody needs to take the job of telling people that what they believe is nonsense. (I have a better term, but it is unacceptable.)

ROGER A. WEBB

Little Rock

The people didn't vote

Recently, Gov. Sarah Sanders tweeted: "Self-serving partisan extremists tried to play political games to undermine LEARNS, overturn the will of the voters, and hold our kids back." She noted that Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES), the petition organizers, had failed to get their petition approved.

Did I miss a vote? When did the voters of Arkansas vote to approve the LEARNS Act? As I recall, it was just the governor and the rubber-stamp Republican Legislature that rushed it through in just two weeks. The voters never had a chance to approve it at the polls.

In fact, the purpose of the CAPES petition was to allow the people of Arkansas to actually vote on it and approve it or not. How is that trying to undermine LEARNS and overturn the will of the voters? Is our governor afraid to let the people of our state speak for themselves at the polls?

DENMAN GILLETT

Little Rock