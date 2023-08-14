Mullins robs homer in 9th, goes deep in 10th for Orioles

SEATTLE -- Cedric Mullins robbed Ty France of a home run in the ninth inning and hit a two-run shot in the 10th as the American League-best Baltimore Orioles beat the Seattle Mariners in extra innings for the second consecutive day, 5-3 on Sunday.

"It's crazy," Mullins said. "There's always that scenario of what's better, to rob a home run or hitting one, but to do it basically within an inning is pretty cool."

Mullins, who entered in the sixth as a defensive replacement, leaped and reached over the wall in center field to snag France's deep drive off Mike Baumann. Mullins fell face-first to the warning track with the ball in his glove and pumped his fist as he jumped to his feet.

"Catch of the year," Baltimore Manager Brandon Hyde said. "He didn't start the game, he finished it. Amazing."

Mullins said it was among the best defensive plays of his career.

"I'd say the moment, for sure, ranks in top three. Might be number one, I'd have to go back and look through the archive," Mullins said with a smile. "But just a fun game all around for us."

Two pitches after Mullins' catch, Dominic Canzone hit a 96 mph fastball from Baumann 402 feet to right and flipped his bat as he admired the home run that tied the game at 3-3.

Mullins had been 0 for 9 since his return from the injured list when he came up with one out in the 10th. He hit a long drive just outside the right-field foul pole on a 2-1 pitch from Trent Thornton (0-1) and then, two pitches later, sent a drive over the wall in right to score automatic runner Gunnar Henderson.

RED SOX 6, TIGERS 3 Adam Duvall had four RBI that included a three-run home run, Justin Turner added a home run as Boston beat Detroit.

GUARDIANS 9, RAYS 2 Tanner Bibee won his seventh consecutive decision and visiting Cleveland beat Tampa Bay to avoid a three-game sweep.

ANGELS 2, ASTROS 1 Shohei Ohtani hit his AL-leading 41st homer as visiting Los Angeles beat Houston to avoid a three-game sweep.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIRATES 4-5, REDS 2-6 Jared Triolo hit his first major league home run, a three-run drive as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning, and host Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati in the first game of a doubleheader. Stuart Fairchild drove in the tying run in the eighth inning and the go-ahead run in the 10th in the second game.

DODGERS 8, ROCKIES 3 Julio Urías matched his career high with 12 strikeouts over seven innings of four-hit ball, and Miguel Rojas homered and drove in four runs as Los Angeles won its season-high eighth in a row and completed a four-game sweep of Colorado.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, PADRES 4 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a tying, two-run home run in the seventh inning, Alek Thomas hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth against Robert Suarez (1-2), and host Arizona rallied past sinking San Diego.

METS 7, BRAVES 6 Rafael Ortega had two hits during a six-run fifth inning, leading New York past majors-best Atlanta and preventing the Mets from falling into last place in the National League East.

INTERLEAGUE

MARLINS 8, YANKEES 7 Jake Burger's game-ending single capped a five-run, ninth-inning comeback against Clay Holmes and Tommy Kahnle, giving host Miami the win over struggling New York.

TWINS 3, PHILLIES 0 Sonny Gray tossed two-hit ball over six shutout innings, reliever Caleb Thielbar pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh and Jordan Luplow homered to lead visiting Minnesota past Philadelphia.

GIANTS 3, RANGERS 2 (10) Patrick Bailey hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning, and host San Francisco overcame a blown save by All-Star Camilo Doval, beating Texas to stop a four-game skid.

NATIONALS 8, ATHLETICS 7 Jeter Downs capped a six-run ninth with an RBI single, and host Washington rallied past Oakland to complete a three-game sweep.

BLUE JAYS 11, CUBS 4 Daulton Varsho homered and had five RBI, Hyun Jin Ryu pitched five innings to win for the first time since returning from elbow surgery, and host Toronto beat Chicago to avoid a three-game sweep.

BREWERS 7, WHITE SOX 3 Carlos Santana hit a three-run home run, Freddy Peralta pitched six scoreless innings, and visiting Milwaukee completed a three-game sweep of Chicago.





