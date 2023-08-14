



Zendaya shared an image from "Euphoria" co-star Angus Cloud's hometown of Oakland, Calif., where he died last week at the age of 25. On her Instagram story was a photo of a mural of Cloud, which features a black-and-white image of the actor along with graffiti messages from his fans. The colorful street art was painted by Darin Balaban and some of the rising star's friends in the aftermath of his death. According to his family, Cloud was found dead July 31 in his Oakland home."It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," the family told TMZ. The family did not reveal how Cloud passed away, but initially said the actor -- known for playing drug dealer Fezco on the acclaimed HBO series -- had "intensely struggled" since the recent death of his father due to stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Amid rumors that Cloud had taken his own life, his mother went on social media to clarify that he wasn't suicidal. "Although my son was in deep grief about his father's untimely death from mesothelioma ... He did not intend to end his life," she wrote last Friday, adding that he had recently spoken of plans to take care of his family financially and emotionally. "We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it's abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world," she continued. "Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. ... That is not the case."

Grammy-winning performer Ciara is expecting her fourth child, her third with husband and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, a representative for the singer confirmed to The Associated Press. Ciara broke the news in a video announcement on her Instagram, revealing her pregnant silhouette in front of a pool. She wrote in the caption, "You look at me like that again, we make another kid... You my heart I'm your rib." The clip is soundtracked by "How We Roll," her 2023 collaboration with Chris Brown. In July 2020, Ciara and Wilson welcomed their second child, Win Harrison Wilson. In 2017, they had their first -- Sienna Princess Wilson. Ciara also has a 9-year-old son, Future Zahir, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.





