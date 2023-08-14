Off the wire: MLB investigates Franco

BASEBALL

MLB investigates Franco

Major League Baseball is looking into social media posts involving Rays shortstop Wander Franco, Tampa Bay said Sunday. Franco did not play in Sunday's 9-2 loss to Cleveland. Tampa Bay did not detail the nature of the social media posts. Osleivis Basabe started at shortstop on Sunday in the 22-year-old's major league debut. Basabe, who went 1 for 3 with a double, learned he was being brought up during his game Saturday night with Class AAA Durham. Franco started Sunday's game in the Rays' dugout, then left it in the fifth inning. Sunday's promotion at Tropicana Field was the Wander Franco Snapback Hat for fans 14 and under. After the game, Rays Manager Kevin Cash was asked whether there was any issue with Franco not playing other than a regular day off. Cash replied: "No." Franco was benched for two games in late June by the Rays for how he has responded to frustrating situations and not being the best teammate at times. Tampa Bay signed the 22-year old to an $182 million, 11-year contract in November 2021, a deal with a team option for 2033 that could be worth $223 million. Franco, an AL All-Star this season, is hitting .281 with 17 homers, 58 RBIs and is 30 for 40 in stolen base attempts in 112 games.

SOCCER

Neymar to join Al-Hilal

Paris Saint-Germain soccer superstar Neymar has reportedly agreed a two-year deal to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. France's leading sports daily L'Equipe says on its website the PSG and Brazil forward will receive a total of 160 million euros ($175 million) over two seasons. No details were given as to how much the transfer fee would be for Neymar, who has also been linked with a return to Barcelona. The Associated Press has asked defending French champion PSG to confirm the deal. The request was not immediately answered.

TENNIS

Pegula takes 3rd title

Jessica Pegula routed Liudmila Samsonova 6-1, 6-0 on Sunday to win the National Bank Open for her third career WTA Tour victory. Pegula, the 29-year-old American seeded fourth, topped Samsonova after the 15th-seeded Russian beat third-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 1-6, 6-1, 6-2 earlier Sunday in a rain-delayed semifinal. Pegula won her semifinal Saturday, edging top-ranked Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-4. Pegula also won tour titles in 2019 in Washington and 2022 in Guadalajara. Her parents own the NFL's Buffalo Bills and NHL's Buffalo Sabres.

Sinner beats de Minaur

Jannik Sinner won the National Bank Open on Sunday for his first ATP Masters 1000 title, beating Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-1. Sinner, the 21-year-old Italian player seeded seventh, has eight tour victories, also winning in February at Montpellier. He's the second Italian Masters 1000 champion, following Fabio Fognini in the 2019 event in Monte Carlo. Sinner broke de Minaur's serve five times in the 90-minute match. De Minaur, from Australia, won in March in Acapulco for his seventh tour title.

GOLF

Auburn student wins

Megan Schofill won the U.S. Women's Amateur on Sunday at Bel-Air Country Club, beating Latanna Stone 4 and 3 in the 36-hole final. The 22-year-old Schofill, from Monticello, Fla., is a graduate student entering her fifth season at Auburn University. The 21-year-old Stone, from Riverview, Florida, is entering her fifth year at Auburn. Schofill had a 3-up lead after the first 18 holes, winning Nos. 15-17. After Stone won the par-4 24th with a birdie, Schofill took the par-4 25th and par-5 26th with birdies for a 4-up advantage. They halved the next five holes with pars, Stone won the par-5 32nd and the match ended on the par-4 33rd when Stone's 5-foot par putt lipped out.

Mickelson melts down

Cameron Smith has won his second LIV Golf title of the year. Phil Mickelson's hope for his first title in the Saudi-backed league came to a spectacular and early end. Mickelson was three shots behind when he put two tee shots into the water on the par-3 seventh hole at Trump National. He made a quintuple-bogey 8 and was never a factor. Smith cruised to a 68 and won LIV Golf-Bedminster by seven shots over Anirban Lahiri. Smith now gets a five-week break before LIV plays again. He leads the points list in the race for the $18 million bonus.

FOOTBALL

Eagles LB tears Achilles

Eagles linebacker and special teams ace Shaun Bradley will miss the rest of the year with a torn Achilles suffered in the preseason opener, according to a league source. Bradley, 26, has been a core member of the Eagles special teams over the past three seasons and was in the mix at linebacker this training camp. The former Temple standout has 45 career tackles, most of which have come on special teams. Last year, he played 80% of the Eagles special teams snaps and logged 71% the year before. Bradley suffered the injury against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday evening during the third quarter of the 20-19 road loss. Bradley was blocking for rookie punter Ty Zentner when he fell to the turf. Afterward, he was unable to put any pressure on his right foot and needed to be carted off the field.