100 years ago

Aug. 14, 1923

Seeking the recovery of a diamond valued at $1,500 suit for replevin was filed yesterday in Second Division Circuit Court by T.C. Moore against E. Denty, Moore alleges that before he joined the army in 1917 he left his diamond with Miss Denty, whom he called a casual friend. Upon his return from the war, he said that he permitted her to continue to hold the gem with no serious thought of her claiming it as her own. When he finally asked her for the diamond, he said, she refused to deliver it to him.

50 years ago

Aug. 14, 1973

The North Little Rock Public Works Department issued a building permit for a $2.2 million shopping center at 4000 McCain Boulevard and disclosed plans for a 236-apartment complex valued at $2 million on the southwest corner of McCain Boulevard and North Hill Boulevard. The shopping center, named The Other Center, will be across McCain from McCain Mall, which has about 70 stores and is the state's largest shopping center. The new center is being developed by the Metropolitan Trust Company of Little Rock. It will contain 18 stores, including a Woolco department store, a Safeway grocery, and 16 small shops.

25 years ago

Aug. 14, 1998

BENTONVILLE -- Police said explosives were stolen Wednesday from near a Bentonville construction site. A representative of Solid Rock Extractions of Berryville said explosive materials were stolen out of two locked company vaults next to a construction site on Tiger Boulevard, according to a Bentonville police news release. The release said an undisclosed quantity of these materials was taken: ANFO, boosters, gel explosives, detonation cord, electronic detonators and nonelectrical detonators. Police said they believe more than one person took part in the theft. A vehicle equipped with mud or snow tires was used, the release said. The explosives were to be used for the city's Tiger Boulevard expansion.

10 years ago

Aug. 14, 2013

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has linked five cases of cyclosporiasis in Arkansas to a national outbreak. Ed Barham, spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Health, said there are 13 reported cases of cyclosporiasis in the state, and state officials are investigating other cases. Cyclosporiasis is a foodborne stomach illness caused by the microscopic parasite cyclospora, according to the CDC. The agency has reported 539 cases of the infection in 19 states since late June. At least 32 people have been hospitalized in five states. Texas has reported the most cases at 215. Most of the cases in Arkansas have been reported in the state's east, Barham said, who was unable to specify counties. No one in the state has been hospitalized, he said.