Police in LR give away backpacks for students





Hundreds of backpacks were distributed during the first 20 minutes of the Little Rock Police Department's fourth annual backpack drive-thru -- a promising start to a giveaway that aimed to provide at least 600 new backpacks to those who lined up Sunday morning, the event organizer said.

The drive-thru, scheduled each year before the start of school, provides free backpacks and school supplies to Little Rock-area children. Today is the first day of school for the Little Rock School District.

Little Rock police officer Tracy Brandon, who is the department's crime prevention liaison and organizer of the annual backpack drive-thru, set the 600-backpack goal before the event -- and new goals are set every year based on the previous year's total.

"Each year I try to see [what I gave out] the last time, so this year now I'm over 600 backpacks," Brandon said. "So next year, I hope to get between 900 to a thousand backpacks."

The final number of backpacks given away Sunday was not immediately available.

The annual drive-thru is held at a different location each year -- and the latest one was at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds.

Brandon said lots of groups and individual officers pitched in to make the drive-thru a success, including the Fraternal Order of Police and the Black Police Officers Association. Additionally, officers were told weeks in advance what supplies would be needed for donations, she said.

Twelve volunteers were on hand at the fairgrounds to help distribute backpacks to parents and students in waiting cars.

"Each substation had a school supply box," Brandon said. "And I do it like a month out so [officers] know they have a month to go shopping and things like that."

Brandon said the excitement of getting a new backpack can help students "be happy to go back to school with not the same backpack they had last year."

"Just to get them that little boost of morale," Brandon added.

Cars lined up for the drive-thru, which began at 10 a.m., before the volunteers even arrived, Brandon said, and at one point the line was backed up all the way to Roosevelt Street's bridge.

"It's 10:16 and I would [say], give or take, we may only have about 200 backpacks left," Brandon said.

According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary through high school expected to spend an average of $140.39 on school supplies in 2023, not including expenses for new clothes, shoes or electronics.

While the drive-thru is one of many community events Brandon organizes for the department, she said the backpack drive was a way for her to give back to the community while also involving the Little Rock Police Department.

"Just to have something ... in place to just want to give back to the community," Brandon said. "Sometimes I don't wanna say less fortunate, but some of the hardships that families have ... inflation and everything is getting a little expensive. I feel like this is something I can do to give back."





Officer Tracy Brandon makes a selection on Sunday during the Little Rock Police Department annual back-to-school backpack giveaway event at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)





