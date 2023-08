Jacob Nordin is one of the returning starters for Fayetteville High School, which has won consecutive state championships in boys tennis. Nordin teamed with Spencer Holloway to win the doubles state championship last year in Little Rock. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

The Fayetteville boys tennis team appears to be the top contender again after winning consecutive state championships in Arkansas' largest classification. Five Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Fayetteville boys going for 3-peat

