Stotijn picks Hogs, 1st 2024 women’s commit

University of Arkansas women’s basketball Coach Mike Neighbors and his staff landed the commitment of international prospect Phoenix Stotijn on Sunday morning.

Stotijn, 5-9, of Haarlem, Netherlands, received a a scholarship offer from Arkansas on April 5 and had others from schools such as Missouri, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Arizona, Central Florida, Georgetown, Pittsburgh, Washington State and others.

She made official visits to Arkansas, Central Florida and West Virginia. Stotijn noted the highlights of her visit to Fayetteville.

“For sure having dinner at Coach Neighbors’ house and meeting all the great staff and players,” she said. “Also the practice where I saw the style of how they played, it just fits perfect. Those two things just instantly made me know where I wanted to continue my career.” While playing for the 18-under Netherlands National Team in the 2023 European Championships, Stotijn averaged 15 points, 2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 31.9% from three-point range.

Stotijn had a high of 27 points in a 74-53 victory over the United Kingdom. She hit 7 of 9 threes in 20 minutes on July 7.

She also had praise for associate head coach Todd Schaefer and assistant Lacey Goldwire.

“I just really met them for real at the visit,” she said. “I talked to Coach Todd and Coach Lacey quite a lot before coming to the visit and I already knew they were great people by just calling with them. When I came onto the visit I met everyone and everyone was really great and such nice people and I immediately felt comfortable there.” Neighbors was on hand to watch Stotijn during the European Championships in addition to the 3-on-3 world championships in Hungary, where Neighbors first saw her.

She is the first pledge for Arkansas in the class of 2024.

— Richard Davenport

BASKETBALL

UA women win final game on tour

The Arkansas women’s basketball team had a strong second half and concluded its European tour with a 100-61 victory Sunday over the University of Regina (Canada).

The game was played in Athens, Greece.

Arkansas led 49-37 at halftime and used a dominant 51-24 second half to race past the Cougars. The victory concluded a 3-0 stay in Europe for the Razorbacks, which included a pair of wins in Croatia last week.

Four Arkansas players scored in double figures Sunday and the team shot 44.7% from the floor. Jenna Lawrence led the charge with 15 points on 5 for 8 shooting and 3 three-pointers. Maryam Dauda (14 points), Sasha Goforth (13) and Makayla Daniels (12) also scored in double figures.

Arkansas out-rebounded Regina 50-23. Jersey Wolfenbarger led the Razorbacks with 7 rebounds, including 5 of the team’s 19 offensive boards. Emrie Ellis, Taliah Scott, Samara Spencer, Goforth and Wolfenbarger started for Arkansas. Scott led the Razorbacks with 5 assists, Spencer paced the Razorbacks with 3 steals and Goforth had a team-high 2 blocked shots. The Razorbacks shot 14 of 39 from three-point range. Lawrence, Daniels, Spencer, Carly Keats and Maryn Archer each had at least two makes from distance.

Arkansas made 10 of 12 free throws, which was a continuation of strong shooting from the line throughout the tour. The Razorbacks were 33 of 40 (83%) in their three games. Dauda made all four of her attempts against Regina.

Regina also faced Florida State, Baylor and Rutgers this past week. The team will play Washington State on Monday.

— Ethan Westerman