Texas League: RockHounds 8, Travelers 2

RockHounds 8, Travelers 2

The Arkansas Travelers dropped their final game of the series against the Midland RockHounds on Sunday afternoon at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas. Jack Cushing stuck out seven Travelers batters on his way to picking up the win for the RockHounds, handing Arkansas its 11th loss in 12 games.

Things started off well for Arkansas, as it took a 1-0 lead in the second inning off an RBI single from Leo Rivas that scored Caeden Trenkle. Midland tied things up in the third when Lazaro Armenteros drove in Max Muncy on a double to left field.

With the score tied at one in the fourth, Midland broke the game wide open. With the bases loaded and no outs, Drew Swift lined a three-run triple to right that gave the RockHounds a 4-1 lead. Swift would eventually score on a wild pitch later that inning to make it a 5-1 score.

Arkansas only managed to score one run the rest of the contest, which came on a Jonatan Clase sacrifice fly in the seventh. Midland added three more runs in the eighth in to put the game out of reach.

Travelers pitcher Rob Kaminsky was ejected in the fourth inning and was charged with the loss as well. Jack Weisenburger picked up the save for the RockHounds in two innings of work.

Arkansas will be off today before traveling to Amarillo to kick off a six-game series against the Sod Poodles on Tuesday evening. The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Central.

