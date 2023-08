UAPB junior defensive end Isaiah Ward, speaking Sunday during the team’s media day at Simmons Bank Field, said the grind of six-day-a-week practices have allowed for bonding among the players. Ward had 18 tackles, including 11 solo, in 7 games last season for the Golden Lions, who open the season Aug. 31 at Tulsa. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Erick Taylor)

PINE BLUFF -- Alonzo Hampton's appraisal period for his University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff football team is far from over. There's Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: UAPB not fixated on struggle of ’22

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content