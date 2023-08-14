UAPB position battles at QB, RB take shape

The key position battles within the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff offense are not yet finished, but a few players are beginning to stand out.

Offensive coordinator Bobby Acosta said Sunday at UAPB media day the quarterback battle has narrowed to two players.

“Jalen [Macon]’s more of the coach on the football field,” Acosta said. “He can make the big checks and things like that. He protects himself with his weaknesses. Mekhi [Hagens] is a very good athlete. He overcomes some of his weaknesses with his athleticism. I’m excited to have them both compete this year.” Head Coach Alonzo Hampton said the starting role won’t be settled until kickoff of the season opener Aug. 31 at Tulsa.

Macon completed 24-of-44 passes last season while backing up then-senior Skyler Perry. He threw for 303 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He is the leading returning passer.

Macon said the quarterback battle is friendly, but competitive.

“Off the field, yeah, we’re definitely friends,” Macon said. “But when it comes to on the field and fighting for position, we’re all very competitive as a whole unit. Each day, we work to show the coach that we can be the one to deserve that job.” Hagens did not play last year after transferring from Cisco (Texas) Community College.

Both said they have developed good chemistry with the wide receivers. Last year’s leading receiver, RaeQuan Prince, transferred to Southwestern Oklahoma State, but several others return. Chrysten Cochran caught 28 passes for 336 yards and one touchdown last year, and Kenji Lewis caught 11 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

Acosta said junior Daemon Dawkins has also stood out in fall camp.

“Very explosive,” Acosta said. “He can do a lot with the ball. We can put him in the backfield. We can put him in the slot. He’s one of the guys that can really change this offense.” The other big position battle is at running back as the Golden Lions seek to replace Kayvon Britten’s 1,063 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns from last season after he transferred to Tarleton State.

Acosta said he is excited about the running backs. Though UAPB expects to play multiple rushers, Acosta said one has taken the lead.

“With Michael Jamerson coming in from Campbell University, I think he’s filling that void,” Acosta said. “But right now, we’re looking for that No. 2, and with a couple of the younger guys stepping up, I think we’re going to be OK.” Although there are questions surrounding many of the skill positions, the offensive line is the most experienced unit with four veterans returning from last season. Acosta said tackle Ryan Atkins is the leader, while center Rolando Jones is the quarterback of the line. UAPB has plenty of depth, and Acosta said all five starters can play anywhere on the line if necessary.

Defensive end Isaiah Ward faces the offensive line in practice and said that unit is improving every day.

“They’re making us work on the defensive line and just getting nasty,” Ward said. “That’s how you want your guys in the trenches to be: ruthless.”