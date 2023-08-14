Urban Renewal, Go Forward give updates

Progress reports were delivered by the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency and Go Forward Pine Bluff during a recent Pine Bluff Development and Planning Committee meeting chaired by Council Member Bruce Lockett.

Joined by committee members LaTisha Brunson and Steven Mays, the committee listened as PBURA Executive Director Chandra Griffin gave a brief report. Griffin reported 11 properties had been razed so far for 2023.

"We have completed one demolition," said Griffin, who said the rain has contributed to some setbacks. "We had a lot of that during the first quarter and for this week."

Demolition, according to Griffin, resumed this week. Four other demolitions are scheduled through the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality, according to Griffin, who is waiting to get results back from 10 properties that were surveyed last week.

Griffin said there was an interested buyer for the property on East 17th Street. The property is now under contract but an acquired title will be needed. "The property was accepted as a donation and it did have a cloud on the title," she said. "We're clearing that up so we can continue with the closing process."

Griffin said that the property will be used for a newly constructed residential home.

A pilot program has also been launched between PBURA, Code Enforcement and the mayor's office that will assist in curb appeal and grass maintenance.

"We'll be working from sidewalk to street clearing tall grass and will be hiring temporary floaters for those positions," said Griffin. "Urban Renewal has the equipment that they will utilize and also the truck they will utilize for this program."

According to Griffin, the program will be tested for eight weeks into the end of the growing season. "Hopefully this pilot program can grow and be built upon," she said.

Griffin also announced a respondent to a request for proposals for a food and beverage operator for the go-kart track.

She also said Home Again Pine Bluff's letter of intent to construct three single-family homes in the ALICE area at 33rd Avenue and Plum Street was approved.

"In the past, we were working with the U of A architectural department," said Griffin. "They had a design, but we had found and we tried every avenue we could think of to utilize that plan and that partnership, but it came to the fact that that design, the materials that were utilized for that design was too costly and could possibly be over-building for that area. Home Again, in RFP, was able to suggest a design that would fit that neighborhood and now that's the direction that we're going now."

Griffin also noted that the Sixth Avenue and Main Street project was moving along. Bringing concrete in would be the next step in the construction process, and slab removal is near complete at the go-kart track, according to Griffin.

Lockett applauded Griffin for the efforts that PBURA was making but had concerns for Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley after Watley gave the progress report for GFPB.

Watley reported the 2017 sales tax activity through June 30, 2023, and the balance as of Aug. 2, 2023, is $3,908,157.55. The monthly revenue for the sales tax is $447,934.27. Yearly revenue to date is $2,668,868.93.

"Revenue is on track for the year," said Watley. "It's at 55%."

Moving to Urban Renewal's finances, Watley reported a balance of $2,252,077.70 as of Aug. 2, 2023.

"That is reflected in the budget adjustment done by the council," said Watley. Sales tax expenses include $2,159,319.24 for the month of June and $3,494,467.45 year-to-date.

"That is due to the loan being paid off for the aquatic center," said Watley of the June expenses.

GFPB's private funds were reported as $1,512.09 in June revenue and $119,553.33 in June expenses. Key expenses from the private funds were $10,000 for the Pine Bluff School District millage campaign and $57,000 for the tax campaign.

"We did correspond again today with the finance office to try to get an invoice directly to us for that," said Watley concerning the tax campaign from the May election.

Watley said he and Griffin have been working together on all the projects she mentioned in her report as well.

Lockett raised a concern about the Sixth and Main Street project. His concern was a building currently owned by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff that has been gutted and will still be owned by UAPB after the renovation and improvements to the building.

"Yes, UAPB will still own the building," said Watley. "It's on a lease for about 15 years, renewable, and that's what the board of trustees would approve for that length but they will still own the building."

Watley said the lease was no amount for the improvement and after 15 years the lease can be renewed.

Watley said the estimated cost of the improvements was approximately $3.5 million.

"We tried to get the building donated but because it was acquired with some type of federal funding at some time; they could not give the building away," said Watley. "They could lease it long-term at no cost until the statute of limitation of the funds ran out."

Watley said he believes that would be 50 years.

"That took a lot of debate going back and forth that they would transfer and lease it to another public entity and not something private," said Watley. "We fell under those same conditions."

Lockett said investing nearly $4 million of taxpayer money into a structure for a 15-year lease rubbed him the wrong way.

"We can build anywhere in Pine Bluff for $4 million and own it forever," said Lockett. "I just don't see where 15 years and $4 million is just a smart allocation of public funds."

Lockett said he did not like taking $4 million of tax money and putting it into "someone else's building."

"We're building a new building," he said. "It's three walls up. I've looked at it. I hate to be this way but this ain't something that nobody would do with private money. Nobody I know would put $4 million in somebody else's property for 15 years and think it's a benefit."

In February, the Pine Bluff Commercial reported similar concerns from PBURA officials during their meeting while discussing the memorandum of understanding with the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff as UAPB owned portions of the land on Sixth Avenue and Main Street.

During that meeting, Griffin explained the agency was able to secure the land through a lease agreement including the parking lot. UAPB's incubator is on the property and, according to the agreement, students would be able to utilize the parking lot to enter the incubator, which will be behind the food hall.

The memorandum of understanding between UAPB, The Generator and Urban Renewal allows students to have internships and other partnerships and entrepreneurship.

The proposed project will upgrade the existing hardscape plaza with landscape and water features; renovate the existing storage building into a food incubator and restaurant; create rooftop dining and an outdoor deck; renovate the existing bank branch into a retail incubator; build an outdoor amphitheater at an existing undeveloped lot; and improve existing parking lots.

According to the lease agreement, any improvements to the property will become the property of UAPB. The lease, according to officials, is a five-year continuous lease of up to 15 years.

PBURA Commissioner Kirby Mouser voiced a concern about what would happen when the 15 years were up, considering taxpayer money was being used to fund the project.

"I want to make sure I understood the lease," said Mouser during that meeting. "I don't know if that's an issue for us to use tax dollars."

Commissioner Lloyd Franklin Sr. said he believed in the longevity of the agreement and did not see a problem with it and that it would improve the growth of the incubator.

A motion was made and approved to move forward with the agreement by PBURA.

"These are things that rub me the wrong way when it comes to the allocation," Lockett said to Watley, adding that the decision was never brought to the City Council for its input.

"[A]nd anybody that comes to me, the only thing I can tell them is the Pine Bluff City Council was not in that discussion so you can take that discussion to Go Forward, Urban Renewal and anybody associated with it but don't bring that conversation to the City Council," Lockett said.

Lockett said actions such as that are what frustrates people when it comes to the 2017 sales tax, which is used to pay for Go Forward projects.

While Watley agreed it is unconventional for someone to put that amount of money in something they do not own, the plus side was that there would be no lease payment for 15 years.

"You're not paying the money back to them, so all profits from lease payments and everything else goes to Urban Renewal and the city of Pine Bluff," said Watley. "You have the option to renew the lease at that time and that can go to 30 years."

Watley said under these conditions the agreement makes sense.

"The broader purpose is that there is a partnership with the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff and its students to facilitate entrepreneurs that will also grow the tax base in the city of Pine Bluff," said Watley. "I would ask that you add those components to your conversations with citizens. ... the overall purpose of the project is to help citizens with entrepreneurs that otherwise can't afford these commercialized spaces."