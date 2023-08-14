Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Aug. 3-9 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

Aug. 3

Roger Joe Gay, 57, and Tracy Renea Richards, 56, both of Fayetteville

William Garrett Landolt, 23, and Kaycie Allison Poyser, 21, both of Rogers

Adam Ross Mote, 28, Sheridan, and Callie Jordan Talbert, 26, Fayetteville

James Jay Newell, 61, and Jennifer Alyssa Grayson, 47, both of Farmington

Mark Daniel Welegala, 34, and Amnee Kasem Elkhalid, 32, both of Fayetteville

Aug. 4

Jacob Robert Polk Adams, 23, and Lydia Claire Alpert, 23, both of Farmington

Herbert Jay Bonner, 66, and Sabrina Diane Zalsman, 42, both of Lincoln

Douglas Donnie Dardenne, 25, and Karley Danielle Bailey, 24, both of Columbus, Kan.

John William Greenberry Easley, 28, Springdale, and Krupali Mani Krushiker, 27, Fayetteville

Darren Paulo Fariadacunha, 36, and Nazanin Abbasi, 31, both of Fayetteville

Dustin Scott Hulsey, 38, and Catrena Louise Hulsey, 36, both of Fayetteville

Jacob Ford Patterson, 29, and Dakota Jean Thornbury, 28, both of Springdale

Paul Lee Williams II, 40, and Cassandra Marie Satterfield, 41, both of Prairie Grove

Aug. 7

Lige Brantley Kole Craig, 18, and Emma Ellen White, 19, both of Wesley

Shannon Steven Hutchins, 31, and Araine Page Sky Dickey, 29, both of Springdale

Dax Galen McKnight, 35, and Tiffany Rachae Pennington, 33, both of Fayetteville

Preston Tyler Murphy, 32, and Mollie Catherine Mullis, 35, both of Fayetteville

Jose Ignacio Peralta Zavaleta, 19, and Ashley Sharlene Garcia, 19, both of Springdale

Johny Rumanel Salguero Rodriguez, 39, and Jenifer Alejandra Trujillo Aguirre, 27, both of Bella Vista

We Yan Twee, 30, and Nan No No Ko, 30, both of Green Forest

Aug. 8

Devin Andrew Cole Bryan, 31, and Rosemary Anne Lucius, 27, both of Springdale

Patrick Jordan Cowan, 31, Fayetteville, and Laura Anne Rast, 29, Springdale

Carlos Jose Figueroa Mendez, 20, and Alma Giselle Umana, 24, both of Springdale

Greg Anthony Johnson, 49, and Carolyn Kim Bellamy, 47, both of Fayetteville

Jose Osmar Pacherres Angulo, 47, and Violeta Vanessa Aimituma Delgado, 40, both of Fayetteville

Ethan Max Sample, 19, Winslow, and Shaelynn Don-Lynae Horn, 18, West Fork

James Allen Sloneker, 23, Springdale, and Mena Elizabeth Suddock, 22, Edmond, Okla.

Aug. 9

Kristofer Deshaurean Butler, 32, and Garlena Jerose Lee, 30, both of Farmington

Steven Ray Cornelison, 45, and Nellie Wynell Bohannan, 37, both of Hindsville

Pablo Andres Garcia Macario, 28, and Elsa Domenica Polanco Torres, 34, both of Springdale

Matthew Dakota Gibson, 22, and Kaci Lynn Drain, 21, both of Fayetteville

Michael Alan Goulais, 24, and Brooklynn Elaine Rogers, 23, both of Fayetteville

Enoch Iliff Graham, 31, and Erin Eileen Wiltse, 37, both of Springdale

Bryce Anthony Johnson, 43, and Carter Catherine Howard, 25, both of Fayetteville

Tyler Ross Maeder, 34, and Yazmin Lizet Flores-Cardenas, 35, both of Springdale

William Singleton McCombs, 25, and Madelyn Taylor Newman, 25, both of Fayetteville

Rick Jameson Porter, 28, and Devon Alexandria Montano, 26, both of Fayetteville

Matthew Wesley Shaffer, 48, and Delfina Gomez, 50, both of Springdale