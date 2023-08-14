Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Aug. 3-9 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
Aug. 3
Roger Joe Gay, 57, and Tracy Renea Richards, 56, both of Fayetteville
William Garrett Landolt, 23, and Kaycie Allison Poyser, 21, both of Rogers
Adam Ross Mote, 28, Sheridan, and Callie Jordan Talbert, 26, Fayetteville
James Jay Newell, 61, and Jennifer Alyssa Grayson, 47, both of Farmington
Mark Daniel Welegala, 34, and Amnee Kasem Elkhalid, 32, both of Fayetteville
Aug. 4
Jacob Robert Polk Adams, 23, and Lydia Claire Alpert, 23, both of Farmington
Herbert Jay Bonner, 66, and Sabrina Diane Zalsman, 42, both of Lincoln
Douglas Donnie Dardenne, 25, and Karley Danielle Bailey, 24, both of Columbus, Kan.
John William Greenberry Easley, 28, Springdale, and Krupali Mani Krushiker, 27, Fayetteville
Darren Paulo Fariadacunha, 36, and Nazanin Abbasi, 31, both of Fayetteville
Dustin Scott Hulsey, 38, and Catrena Louise Hulsey, 36, both of Fayetteville
Jacob Ford Patterson, 29, and Dakota Jean Thornbury, 28, both of Springdale
Paul Lee Williams II, 40, and Cassandra Marie Satterfield, 41, both of Prairie Grove
Aug. 7
Lige Brantley Kole Craig, 18, and Emma Ellen White, 19, both of Wesley
Shannon Steven Hutchins, 31, and Araine Page Sky Dickey, 29, both of Springdale
Dax Galen McKnight, 35, and Tiffany Rachae Pennington, 33, both of Fayetteville
Preston Tyler Murphy, 32, and Mollie Catherine Mullis, 35, both of Fayetteville
Jose Ignacio Peralta Zavaleta, 19, and Ashley Sharlene Garcia, 19, both of Springdale
Johny Rumanel Salguero Rodriguez, 39, and Jenifer Alejandra Trujillo Aguirre, 27, both of Bella Vista
We Yan Twee, 30, and Nan No No Ko, 30, both of Green Forest
Aug. 8
Devin Andrew Cole Bryan, 31, and Rosemary Anne Lucius, 27, both of Springdale
Patrick Jordan Cowan, 31, Fayetteville, and Laura Anne Rast, 29, Springdale
Carlos Jose Figueroa Mendez, 20, and Alma Giselle Umana, 24, both of Springdale
Greg Anthony Johnson, 49, and Carolyn Kim Bellamy, 47, both of Fayetteville
Jose Osmar Pacherres Angulo, 47, and Violeta Vanessa Aimituma Delgado, 40, both of Fayetteville
Ethan Max Sample, 19, Winslow, and Shaelynn Don-Lynae Horn, 18, West Fork
James Allen Sloneker, 23, Springdale, and Mena Elizabeth Suddock, 22, Edmond, Okla.
Aug. 9
Kristofer Deshaurean Butler, 32, and Garlena Jerose Lee, 30, both of Farmington
Steven Ray Cornelison, 45, and Nellie Wynell Bohannan, 37, both of Hindsville
Pablo Andres Garcia Macario, 28, and Elsa Domenica Polanco Torres, 34, both of Springdale
Matthew Dakota Gibson, 22, and Kaci Lynn Drain, 21, both of Fayetteville
Michael Alan Goulais, 24, and Brooklynn Elaine Rogers, 23, both of Fayetteville
Enoch Iliff Graham, 31, and Erin Eileen Wiltse, 37, both of Springdale
Bryce Anthony Johnson, 43, and Carter Catherine Howard, 25, both of Fayetteville
Tyler Ross Maeder, 34, and Yazmin Lizet Flores-Cardenas, 35, both of Springdale
William Singleton McCombs, 25, and Madelyn Taylor Newman, 25, both of Fayetteville
Rick Jameson Porter, 28, and Devon Alexandria Montano, 26, both of Fayetteville
Matthew Wesley Shaffer, 48, and Delfina Gomez, 50, both of Springdale