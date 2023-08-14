Wichita edges Northwest Arkansas in extra innings

Wind Surge 9, Naturals 8 (10)

Patrick Winkel's one-out, RBI double snapped an 8-8 tie in the top of the 10th inning and carried Wichita to a one-run win over Northwest Arkansas on Sunday afternoon at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, giving the Wind Surge a 4-2 series win.

The Naturals had runners at first and second with nobody out in the bottom of the 10th, but Isaac Matson (3-1) retired the next three players to end the game. Morgan McCullough and Javier Vaz struck out, while Tyler Tolbert flied out to end the game.

Northwest Arkansas is now a game behind Springfield in the second half of the Texas League North Division race.

The Naturals turned a 3-1 deficit into a 6-3 lead thanks to a five-run bottom of the sixth, but then gave up five to the Wind Surge in the top of the seventh.

Wichita loaded the bases with two outs against Northwest Arkansas reliever Emilio Marquez. Designated hitter Alex Isola then hit a grand slam, his second home run of the game, to give his team the 7-6 lead. Jake Rucker followed with a triple and Winkel added an RBI double for an 8-6 advantage. The Naturals came back with a run in the eighth and another in the ninth to force extra innings.

Javier Vaz finished with two hits and drove in four runs for the Naturals, while Guzman went 2 for 2, scored two runs and drove in two. Peyton Wilson added three hits and scored two runs. Isola went 3 for 5 and drove in six runs for the Wind Surge.

