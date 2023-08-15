12 people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Arkansas State Police

Jodie Stanley, 41, of 6964 W. David Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Stanley was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Michael Bandera, 19, of 2600 Victoria St. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Bandera was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Bella Vista

Robert Morgan, 44, of 38 Radcliffe Drive in Bella Vista, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Morgan was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Cody Morris, 25, of 514 Black Oak Ave. Apt. C in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering and false imprisonment. Morris was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Jeffery Robichaud, 55, of 3312 Farm Road 1549 in Sweeny, Texas, was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Robichaud was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

Christopher Lombardo, 27, of 8219 Summer Shade Road in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with kidnapping. Lombardo was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Homeland Security

Zerahzhe Tate, 25, of 2737 Ranchwood Drive in Benton, was arrested Friday in connection with internet stalking of a child and attempted rape. Tate was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $250,000 bond.

Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett said Monday that Tate was arrested after he was involved in an online chat with an individual he believed to be a 14-year-old female.

Durrett said Tate was trying to entice the girl into having sex with him.

Durrett said the investigation was overseen by the federal Department of Homeland Security. No formal charges have been filed in the case. No other information was available.

Springdale

Daniel Hawkins, 23, of 804 S. Ash St. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Hawkins was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Cheyanne Sidman, 30, of 1203 N. Flamingo Road in Rogers, was arrested Friday in connection with forgery. Sidman was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Rodney Wallace, 50, of 904 Quincy St., Apt. 37, in Fort Smith, was arrested Friday in connection with forgery. Wallace was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Quinten Harvey, 33, of 21391 Ant Hill Road in Lincoln, was arrested Friday in connection with rape. Harvey was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $250,000 bond.

Kevin Barron, 50, of 2345 Floyd Road in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Barron was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.