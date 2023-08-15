Sections
2023 Six Bridges Book Festival headliners announced

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 9:45 p.m.
A group of young people play on a sculpture outside of the Hilary Rodham Clinton Children's Library and Learning Center during the Six Bridges Book Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)

The lineup for the 2023 Six Bridges Book Festival has been announced.

The Central Arkansas Library System said the festival schedule will include:

• David Grann, whose most recent book is "The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder." He also wrote a book entitled "Killers of the Flower Moon," which will be a film by director Martin Sorsese and feature Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

• Christian Cooper, author of "Better Living Through Birding: Notes from a Black man in the Natural World," which includes a description of an event in his life that went viral while birdwatching in New York's Central Park.

• Jermaine Fowler, who wrote "The Humanity Archive: Recovering the Soul of Black History From a Whitewashed American Myth."

• Andrew Sean Greer, author of six works of fiction, including "The Confessions of Max Tivoli" and "Less."

• Maureen Corrigan, who will make a presentation, "Banned Books, Burned Books: Forbidden Literary Works," which focuses on book banning in the United States and Great Britain.

• Stacey Mei Yan Fong, author of "50 Pies, 50 States."

• Susan Gravely, "Italy on a Plate."

• Sandra A. Gutierrez, who wrote "Latinisimo: Home Recipes from the Twenty-One Countries of Latin America."

• Laura Freeman, an illustrator whose work has appeared in a number of books.

In all, there will be more than 40 authors participating in sessions, panels and events, the Central Arkansas Library System said in a news release. Most of the festival will be made up of in-person events, although there will be some virtual presentations. The full schedule will be released in September. The festival is set for Sept. 25-Oct. 1.

