4-star Passmore plans to visit Fayetteville this fall

Consensus 4-star 2024 prospect Rakease Passmore plans to make an official visit to the University of Arkansas in October.

"I think Arkansas is a pretty good program with what they've done with their players in the past and getting them to the league," Passmore said. "I'm really excited to be visiting Arkansas."

Passmore, 6-5, 191 pounds, of Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State, Oregon, Indiana, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Kansas, Memphis and others.

He's expected to visit Fayetteville on Oct. 6-8. In addition to player development, Passmore bragged on the Arkansas fan base.

"It seems like a great environment from everything I've heard and seen, so I really want to see it for myself," Passmore said.

Coach Eric Musselman and staff are aggressively recruiting Passmore.

"I talk to the whole coaching staff," Passmore said. "They just filled me up about great things about Arkansas. I like it. I like what I'm hearing."

Passmore averaged 17.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 58.3% from the field for Tennessee-based Team Thad during Nike's EYBL Peach Jam. He was the team's second-leading scorer during the event. He received his offer from the Hogs on July 10, a day after the completion of Peach Jam.

Passmore, who possesses a 43-inch vertical jump, likes what Musselman and staff have done with players similar to him.

"They like young athletic players like myself, so that's pretty good, if I chose to go to Arkansas," Passmore said. "They develop players just like me, so I feel like that's a good thing."

ESPN rates Passmore the No. 10 shooting guard and No. 54 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class.

Arkansas producing three one-and dones, with Anthony Black, Nick Smith Jr. and Jordan Walsh being drafted by the Orlando Magic, Charlotte Hornets and the Boston Celtics respectively in the 2023 NBA Draft, has also helped Passmore's interest.

"That did help, it [interest] went up," Passmore said. "That's crazy."

Previous NCAA rules allowed junior basketball prospects to take five official visits between Aug. 1 of the junior year and July 31 of the junior year and five official visits between Aug. 1 of the senior year and Oct. 14.

The NCAA changed the rules on July 1 which allows unlimited official visits for a recruit while only allowing one visit per school unless a school has a coaching change, in which case a second visit is allowed.

Passmore has indicated he'll officially visit Mississippi State on Sept. 9, Miami on Sept. 15, LSU on Sept. 22 before making his way to Fayetteville. He officially visited Indiana and Oregon as a junior.

While Passmore is an outstanding prospect in basketball, the sport doesn't necessarily run in his family.

"Nah, I'm the only one," he said. "My pops played football and my uncle played a little bit of basketball but I'm the only one that's made it... went this far."

He's uncertain when he'll announce his college decision.

"I don't know it yet, probably the middle of the season or the beginning of the season," he said. "Just depends on how I feel about it."

