Arkansas judge OK's Arizona man indicted for distribution of pornography released on bond for work

by Dale Ellis | Today at 1:15 p.m.

An Arizona man living in Izard County who is under federal indictment for distribution of child pornography will be allowed to go free on bond to Florida to work construction with his father while he awaits trial after a magistrate judge approved his release plan.

Jonathan Waters, 40, of Flagstaff, Ariz., was indicted by a federal grand jury in Little Rock on June 6 on one count of distribution of child pornography related to allegations involving a video of a minor engaged in explicit sexual conduct. U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Thomas Ray ordered that Waters be freed Thursday morning from the Green County jail to fly to Sanford, Fla., where he is to be met by his father, Gene Waters, who will serve as his third party custodian.

The elder Waters, who works construction in Florida, told Ray that once his son arrives in Florida "he'll start work the following Monday. It's a done deal."

Ray, who approved Waters' release over the objection of Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan Crews, warned Waters that any violation of his release conditions will result in his arrest and detention until the matter is resolved.

