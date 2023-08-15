Blanco bunts for win after Singer flirts with no-no

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Dairon Blanco executed a suicide squeeze bunt in the ninth inning to score Samad Taylor, and the Kansas City Royals rallied after blowing a 5-0 lead to hand the playoff-contending Seattle Mariners their third straight loss, 7-6 on Monday night.

Brady Singer took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Bobby Witt Jr. hit the Royals' first inside-the-park homer in four years and Salvador Perez hit a three-run shot to build the Royals' big lead. But it all came undone in the final two innings.

Julio Rodriguez hit a bases-clearing double in the eighth to get the Royals within 5-3, then scored on a single by Eugenio Suárez. In the ninth, Josh Rojas tied it with a run-scoring single against Nick Wittgren (1-0), and Rodríguez's RBI single put the Mariners on top.

But Matt Brash (8-4) immediately ran into trouble in the ninth. He gave up consecutive singles and Perez tied the game with a sacrifice fly. Blanco then bunted Brash's first pitch down the first-base line, and first baseman Dylan Moore couldn't handle it cleanly as Taylor dashed home with the game-ending run.

The Mariners fell two games behind Toronto for the final AL wild-card spot.

Maikel Garcia led off the bottom of the first with a single against Logan Gilbert, extending his hitting streak to 16 games, a Royals rookie record. Garcia advanced to second on an infield hit by Witt and Perez followed with a 429-foot homer to center, his 19th.

In the fifth, Witt hit a sharp line drive to right field. Dominic Canzone appeared to lose it in the lights and it sailed behind him. He had trouble picking it up at the wall, and the speedy Witt circled the bases in 14.3 seconds, the fourth-fastest home-to-home time since Statcast began in 2015.

The Royals' last inside-the-park home run was by Whit Merrifield against the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 9, 2019.

While Gilbert was struggling, Singer was cruising. He retired the first 14 batters he faced and only had one three-ball count before walking Cade Marlowe with two outs in the fifth.

Canzone singled with two outs in the seventh for the Mariners' first hit. In the eighth, Singer gave up a one-out double to Mike Ford and hit Moore with a pitch, ending his night. Carlos Hernandez came on and allowed both runners to score while giving up two runs of his own.

Gilbert allowed four runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Rangers 12, Angels 0 Max Scherzer allowed only one infield single and one walk while striking out a season-high 11 in seven innings to record his third win in three starts for his new team as Texas beat Los Angeles. Marcus Semien had two hits and a season-high five RBI, including a three-run home run in the seventh inning.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Mets 7, Pirates 2 Francisco Lindor became the first Met to reach 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases since 2008 as New York beat Pittsburgh to win consecutive games for the first time in two weeks.

Rockies 6, Diamondbacks 4 Nolan Jones singled in the go-ahead run in a three-run eighth inning and Colorado beat Arizona to snap a five-game losing streak.

INTERLEAGUE

Marlins 5, Astros 1 Jorge Soler, Luis Arraez and Josh Bell hit consecutive homers in the eighth inning and Miami beat Houston.

Braves 11, Yankees 3 Max Fried allowed two runs in his first home start since coming off the injured list, Nicky Lopez drove in three runs with three hits in a fill-in role and Atlanta beat New York. Eddie Rosario drove in four runs with three hits, including a two-run homer, in Atlanta's 15-hit attack.

Cardinals 7, Athletics 5 Rookie Jordan Walker hit a bases-loaded triple in the seventh inning, and St. Louis rallied for a victory over Oakland in a matchup of last-place teams. Walker's first career triple capped a four-run seventh.