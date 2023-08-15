Canoo: Oklahoma plants on schedule

Electric-car maker Canoo said Monday that its operations in Oklahoma are gearing up to begin production and its plans to produce 20,000 units annually are on track, while reporting a second-quarter loss that wasn't as severe as analysts expected.

Canoo reported a loss of $70.87 million, or 14 cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30 compared with a loss of $164.4 million, or 68 cents per share, for the same quarter a year ago. A consensus of three analysts predicted a loss of 19 cents per share for the quarter, according to Yahoo Finance.

Startup Canoo has yet to post a profitable quarter. The company booked no revenue for the second quarter. Canoo released its earnings after market close and held a conference call with analysts shortly afterward.

Canoo Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tony Aquila said a finalized $1.5 million settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission dealing with company leadership's revenue predictions before the company went public was completed in August. He said putting the matter behind the company will help it establish better access to capital -- "Now that the gloves are off."

He said the company has an order book valued at more than $3 billion, with customers including Walmart. He said Canoo plans to meet its target production goals of 20,000 units annually, through a strategy combining in-house, hybrid and outsourced manufacturing. He said the company is focused on specific customers and their needs.

"We will only build what we have sold," Aquila said.

Tomas Jandik, professor of finance and the Dillard's Chair in Corporate Finance at the University of Arkansas' Walton College of Business in Fayetteville, said in an interview that it's good news that companies still want to purchase Canoo's vehicles and the company is still getting some cash injections, but the fact that production hasn't begun in any meaningful sense over the past several quarters is a major concern.

"There's just no light at the end of the tunnel," he said.

The company also said earlier Monday that it finalized incentive deals with the state of Oklahoma and the Cherokee Nation focused on workforce and economic development. The value of the deal with Oklahoma is $113 million over 10 years and are linked to job creation and investment targets. The agreement includes performance-based payments from the Quality Jobs program and the Quick Action Closing Fund. Canoo will receive workforce training support and be eligible for specific tax credit and tax exemption programs.

Canoo said it plans to hire more than 1,350 workers at its tw0 Oklahoma plants -- a vehicle assembly facility in Oklahoma City and a battery module plant in Pryor. Canoo said it plans to invest a total of $320 million combined on the operations.

The company said it is hiring workers for its Oklahoma plants. It said vehicle assembly equipment is in place and ready for instillation protocols and testing at the Oklahoma City plant with similar work underway at its battery module plant in Pryor.

Also Monday, Canoo announced its new Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle 190, which has additional space and a beefed-up suspension to handle larger payloads.

In mid-July Canoo said it delivered three Crew Transportation Vehicles to Kennedy Space Center in Florida as part of a contract with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. The vehicles will convey astronauts to the launch pad for NASA's Artemis lunar missions.

Canoo shares closed at 51 cents, down less than a cent, or about 1%, in trading Monday on the Nasdaq. Shares have traded as low as 41 cents and as high as $4.39 over the past year.

In late March, Canoo received notice from the Securities and Exchange Commission that the company no longer complies with Nasdaq's $1 minimum bid requirements to be listed in the index. The company has until Sept. 25 to regain compliance, according to an SEC filing.