FAYETTEVILLE -- Var'keyes Gumms and Francis Sherman have a lot riding on this season.

The transfer tight ends for the University of Arkansas want to put their talent on display in the heavily scrutinized SEC West for heartfelt personal reasons while blending in to a massively altered position room for new assistant coach Morgan Turner.

"What sold me on Arkansas? It was a lot," said the sophomore Gumms on Monday, a day of all tight end interviews after practice No. 9 for the Razorbacks. "Coming out of high school I had some big offers that they pulled away from me that I plan on seeing during the season."

Gumms, a 6-3, 242-pounder, did not mention schools who pulled offers before he signed with the University of North Texas, redshirted, then racked up 34 receptions for 458 yards and 5 touchdowns last season.

Sherman's story is different. The 6-3, 247-pound true senior was a little-recruited prospect from Bay Village, Ohio, who wound up at Louisville. As a mostly blocking tight end he played in 30 games the past three seasons and caught four passes for 32 yards.

"Kind of like [Gumms] said, I've got some stuff I want to be able to cross off on the list and make people regret the decisions they made," Sherman said in reference to his lack of suitors. "I'm in the SEC West now. There's no better place to do it."

Sherman said he was sold on Arkansas after talking to Coach Sam Pittman and now wants to "help these guys and show them how to kind of get nasty down in there in the trenches."

Asked what prompted his "nasty" streak, Sherman replied, "Probably my junior and senior year sitting on my bed crying that nobody wanted to give me an opportunity. So I mean, I think I go out there every time with a little bit of a chip on my shoulder."

Turner inherited a thin tight end roster when he joined the Razorbacks for Liberty Bowl preparations last December after the departure of Dowell Loggains for the offensive coordinator job at South Carolina.

Trey Knox departed via the transfer portal for South Carolina, leaving senior Nathan Bax and then-freshman Ty Washington for bowl prep. Washington would go on to score a 17-yard touchdown from KJ Jefferson for his first collegiate catch in the 55-53 triple-overtime win against Kansas in Memphis.

"I think he's taken a big jump since spring," Turner said. "He's come every day focused, locked in and not worried about anything else."

Washington called the Liberty Bowl touchdown a confidence booster but an item from the past.

"Right now I've just been focusing on finishing catches, finishing blocks, putting people in the ground and just being more physical and leading the way for other guys and just being a better leader all around, for transfers, freshmen, whoever's here," Washington said.

The Hogs' tight end room has undergone two more sets of transitions since then.

Well-regarded freshman Luke Hasz enrolled early and the 6-3, 242-pounder went through spring drills.

Then the Razorbacks added Gumms, Sherman and four-star signee Shamar Easter from Ashdown.

"A lot of credit goes to the guys that were here in the spring," said the buoyant Turner. "They could have taken [all the new additions] one way, but they've embraced them and really helped them over the summer. It's not like I'm starting from scratch and they don't know a thing. They've done a nice job over the summer and the older guys really helped them."

With Bax dinged up during Saturday's scrimmage and out of practice early this week, Hasz has taken more reps with the starters while Washington and the others have moved up.

Turner said he's just mixing the talent around so the depth chart is in flux.

"Nothing is set right now, we're still working," he said. "We've got another scrimmage to go. Every day, just go out and show your best, and we'll figure it out down the road."

All the tight ends seemed stoked about the offensive plans under new coordinator Dan Enos, whose reputation for using two tight end sets and throwing to tight ends is well established. Hunter Henry won the Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end in 2015, Enos' first season as offensive coordinator in his first three-year stint with the Hogs.

Gumms credits Pittman and the offensive plans with turning him into a Razorback.

"I had just seen the offense and I was like, 'Yeah, this has got to be the place for tight ends,' " Gumms said. "It fits tight ends well."

Added Washington, under his breath, "Tight end U."

Sherman said he's a better pass catching tight end than his numbers would indicate, agreeing he's underrated in that department.

"One-hundred percent," he said. "I do think I'm a lot more athletic than what I've showcased in the past. I think that these coaches have been kind of surprised a little bit by what I can do in the passing game, because there's not much on film. I do look forward to, if they call for it, me getting the ball in my hands, but I mean I'm going to do whatever they ask me to."

Hogs tight ends Hudson Henry, Knox, Bax and Washington combined to catch 34 passes for 356 yards and 6 touchdowns, though Knox accounted for 26 catches, 296 yards and 5 touchdowns on his own.

Now, there's a chance those numbers go up, even as the position is still a part of the run game.

Turner likes the variety of talent he's got under his charge.

"They all definitely bring something different and I'm trying to maximize what they bring," he said. "All the tight ends I've had through the years, people always try to [say] 'Hey, who's this one like?' No, they all are completely different and you've got to just find what they're best at."

Sherman called the new offense "mentally challenging" to learn, but the end result seems to be more action for the hybrid tight end spot.

"It's fun because it's challenging," Turner said. "The guys are getting a taste of it now, moving them to different spots. They're at one spot for one play, and then 'Hey, flip here. Go there.' It's challenging, so every day you've got to come in and be focused and really embrace the mental side of it. They've done a really nice job."

Added Washington, "Most definitely, I think every tight end likes to get one touch at least, so I think this offense is going to be great toward tight ends blocking and passing."

Gumms said he's confident he can produce in the SEC much as he did for North Texas.

"I feel like I can put up way more numbers than I did at North Texas," he said. "The way Coach Enos calls the game plan and the way this offense is made around tight ends, I can see myself going for way more than that."