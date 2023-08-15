COLUMNIST: Our government’s financial mess

Decades of excessive spending, paid with debt, are hitting America's credit rating. On Aug. 1, Fitch Ratings downgraded the United States federal government's rating from AAA, the best, to AA+, one notch below.

A big problem is that not just Democrats but even Republicans won't begin to discuss entitlement reform, as Dan Mitchell, president of the Center for Freedom and Prosperity, told us. And things aren't going to improve soon "if either President Biden or Trump is president after the election, as both of them are very bad on entitlement reform."

The other presidential wannabes aren't much better.

Fitch suggested tax increases as a remedy to the federal government's fiscal woes. Superficially, there's a logic to that. But the reality of how federal politicians actually operate discredits that as a viable solution.

"That just would lead to bigger government," Mitchell warned. "Having worked on Capitol Hill and been around those people for decades, what would happen is the politicians would spend more money in anticipation of getting more revenue."

Tax increases also would reduce U.S. competitiveness with other countries--much as California's high taxes have led to an exodus of businesses, jobs and people.

Like a person who borrows more to pay for high credit-card debt, the federal government has entered a downward spiral, with no solutions in sight.

Eventually, something has to give.