Fast food leads restaurant recovery

The restaurant industry was among the hardest hit during the pandemic. But the restaurant scene is bouncing back -- especially fast-food chains.

In the second quarter of 2023, sales at fast-food and quick-serve restaurants like McDonald's and Starbucks increased by an average of 5.75% over the same quarter last year, according to company earnings reports for 43 major restaurant chains. Sit-down casual and fine-dining chains, meanwhile, saw an average increase in sales of 2.38%.

Though inflation is receding, groceries remain pricey, with the cost of basic building blocks of meals at home still elevated. Cereal and baked good prices are up 29% from the beginning of 2020. Eggs are up 52%. Food prices continue to be high globally, partly because of residual supply-chain disruptions and partly because of the war in Ukraine. And in the United States, some grocery prices remain high because low-wage workers, from farmworkers to grocery clerks, have seen big pay increases.

U.S. census data shows that since the start of the pandemic, inflation overall has risen fairly steadily, peaking at an annual rate of 9.1% in June 2022. But inflation of food eaten at home -- that's groceries -- has risen much more steeply, reaching its peak of 13.5% in August 2022. Price increases for food away from home (fast-food, quick-serve and other restaurants) increased much more slowly, rising to a peak of 8.8% in March this year.

For restaurant-goers, convenience and price are critical, especially when they are feeling financially squeezed. So if the average eater's check is $8 at a quick-serve pizza chain and $6.56 at a hamburger chain, according to market research firm Circana, these restaurants are an affordable option often competitive with making a meal at home.

Fast-food restaurants don't require tipping and often have loyalty rewards programs that amplify their affordability (McDonald's mobile app was downloaded 127 million times globally last year). In short, a large pizza from a national chain may feed a family more affordably than a homemade chicken-rice-broccoli meal (and often the kids are more enthusiastic).

Another reason restaurants are more appealing: Covid-era enhanced food stamps benefits have ended.

During the pandemic, people increased their consumption of homemade food. For low-income Americans, this trend was supercharged by a significant spike in food stamp benefits for groceries. But that enhanced benefit ended in March, leading to a rise in food insecurity and giving low-income families less grocery-buying power.

As a result, in the initial months after the benefit cutbacks, households that use the program reduced their monthly food and beverage grocery purchasing on average by about 35% of cut benefits, according to Circana. For example, if food stamps (now called SNAP) benefits were cut by $200, food and beverage spending at the grocery store would be about $70 less per month.

SNAP households decreased their spending on nonfood items at over three times the rate of their spending on food and beverages, in part because benefits can only be used for food and beverage purchases at grocery stores and other retail outlets.

With the money saved from reducing nonfood purchases, SNAP households increased their use of fast-food and quick-service restaurants, according to Circana data. Pizza chains represented the largest share of their visits, and hamburger fast-food restaurants represented 18% of SNAP recipients' spending and visits.

From February 2020 to April 2023, on-premises dining went down 14%, according to the National Restaurant Association. In that same time, off-premises dining increased 14%, with drive-thru up 12% and delivery up 5% (carryout is down 3%).

Quick-serve restaurants with drive-thrus are stomping restaurants that are largely sit-down. Sales at Applebee's restaurants (although testing drive-thru, it's mostly sit-down) were down 1% in the second quarter this year relative to the same time last year, and sales at Darden's fine-dining restaurants Capital Grille and Eddie V's were down 1.9% in that same time period. But now for the drive-thru giants: McDonald's was up 10.3% in the second quarter compared with the same quarter last year; Burger King was up 8.3%.

Healthier fast-food options are also attracting diners.

The second quickest-growing fast-food chain in the United States right now sells salads. Salad and Go, a tech-forward chain with locations concentrated in the Southwest, saw its units expand by 115.8% last year, while sales rose 166.3%, according to market research firm Datassential.

In the early 2000s, consumers called for more healthy options on fast-food menus. The big chains delivered, but during the pandemic, as menus shrank to accommodate a tight labor market, frequently those healthier options disappeared. Still, "better for you" fast-food options have proliferated, often drawing a younger clientele (according to a new report by NPD Gathering, 19% of Gen Z shoppers identify as "veggie lovers" or vegetarian).

Subway still has the most units sold and McDonald's is No. 1 in terms of sales, but plenty of salad-forward chains are crowding the landscape. Fresh & Co, Crisp & Green and others have joined the original fast-casual salad places, Chop't and Sweetgreen (the latter, founded in 2006, is still not profitable, but leadership says its loyalty program and new fully automated kitchens are getting it closer to being in the black).

As more employees return to office desks, they're passing fast food on their commutes.

For several years, millions of American workers padded into their home kitchens every couple of hours for a snack or to slap together a quick sandwich. But recently, President Joe Biden has urged officials to have more of their workers return to the office and even Zoom, the company that enabled remote work, has joined the growing return-to-office trend.

Many downtowns saw significant closures of independent mom-and-pop sit-down restaurants that depended upon office worker lunch business, even as fast-food drive-thrus have flourished. More back-to-office mandates may be spurring further growth. According to Yelp data, business openings for fast-food restaurants are up 10% in the past three months (May to July) compared with the same period last year. As a comparison, grocery store openings have increased by half that.