Fifth-year senior duo drives Razorbacks’ offensive line

The Liberty Bowl provided plenty of work for University of Arkansas offensive lineman Beaux Limmer at a new position.

After making his first 28 starts at guard, Limmer moved to center against Kansas for last season’s finale and took over for four-year starter Ricky Stromberg, who opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft.

“For him to go a year ago into the Liberty Bowl with no reps at center and not have a bad snap — and Lord knows he played a lot of snaps in that game — tells you a lot about his maturity and just his athletic ability,” Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman said.

Limmer, a fifth-year senior from Tyler, Texas, played 81 snaps in the Liberty Bowl in the Razorbacks’ 58-55 victory in triple overtime.

The plan before the Liberty Bowl was for Limmer to stay at center for this season, and his play made it a no-brainer.

“It was huge to get at least one game under my belt before I came in the spring and fall this year playing center,” Limmer said on Monday after the 10th practice of training camp. “It’s been a big deal with confidence, knowing that I can play at least at that level and then hopefully carry it over into SEC play.

“Just a huge confidence boost. Knowing where to go and the spots and protections. Confidence was the biggest thing I carried over from that.”

Fifth-year senior Brady Latham, who has made 36 consecutive starts, will line up at left guard next to Limmer to give the Razorbacks a strong inside tandem on which to build the line around.

“We’re the two guys in the middle who’ve been here and done it before,” Latham said. “We’ve kind of taken it as our job to show the new guys, ‘This is what you need to do. This is how you need to prepare.’

“The SEC is a different animal and whatever you expect college football to be, the SEC is a whole other level.

“They’re doing a great job doing that. We’ve got a lot of really good young guys with a bunch of talent.”

Redshirt sophomore Patrick Kutas has been working at first-team right tackle throughout camp.

“I think the best thing for him in this camp is he’s going up against SEC-caliber defensive ends,” offensive line coach Cody Kennedy said of Kutas facing players such as Landon Jackson, Trajan Jeffcoat, John Morgan and Zach Williams. “His whole life he’s been very, very gifted and now he has to hone in on his technique and clean up some things there.

“But he does some things that are very uncanny for young players as far as the strength category. And he’s only continuing to get better as he learns more in the game and gains more confidence out there on the edge.”

Redshirt sophomore Devon Manuel, who was working at first-team left tackle before being sidelined by an injury, should be able to return to practice in a few days, according to Pittman.

In Manuel’s absence, redshirt freshman Andrew Chamblee has been working as the starting left tackle.

“In all honesty, after the three practices that he’s been there, I feel exponentially more confident in Andrew Chamblee,” Kennedy said. “He’s done a really, really good job filling that role, but that goes to hats off to the D-line and those guys too.

“He’s learned that going up to the ones and playing next to guys like Brady and Beaux and seeing how they handle their business, he has to transform into that and step up to that level. He’s doing a really, really good job in there filling that void while Devon is out, and going after the spot.

“That’s the conversation we had. You go in there and perform at an elite level, and you might not have to give it back.”

Kennedy said Manuel has made big strides since spring practice.

“He’s been really impressive,” Kennedy said. “We’re looking forward to getting him back this week to provide even more depth on the edge.”

Josh Braun, a junior transfer from Florida, is working at first-team right guard.

“Josh has been an awesome addition,” Latham said. “He’s great on the field, but he’s also a great guy off the field.

“I think the biggest veteran thing you can see with Josh Braun is just the way he takes care of his body and the way he prepares pre-practice, pre-football. He’s always in the film room.”

Braun started seven games for the Gators in 2021.

“He played snaps at Florida, and now he’s into a new system, new verbiage,” Kennedy said. “He’s going to have a little bit of picking up to that pace as far as the coaching and the system we have.

“But he’s done a really, really good job providing leadership along with Beaux and Brady.

“Being a guy that’s been in the fire of SEC play always brings you some comfort as a coach. He knows how you have to prepare in this league, because he’s done it.”

Latham and Limmer arrived at Arkansas as true freshmen in 2019.

“It’s been awesome to have this experience to play so many games with my best friend,” Latham said. “It’s cool that we’re able to build on that.

“O-line is a special unit and you build relationships like that with everyone you play with.”

Latham said he’s beginning to build close friendships with the younger linemen as well.

“You really build it during fall camp,” Latham said. “Then it carries over to the season.”

Kennedy said Limmer continues to make a smooth transition to center and is learning to set a number of pass protections.

“Very similar to what they do on Sundays,” Kennedy said, referring to NFL centers. “So that’s huge for his development.”

Limmer said the biggest challenge moving to center is having to snap the ball before being able to fire off the line.

“You can’t really put any weight on your toes or on your hand,” he said. “You’ve got to worry about snapping the ball and then being able to fire off.

“So playing with leverage comes into play a lot more, especially when you’re playing up against a nose like Tank [Booker] or somebody who weighs more than you and he’s an inch or two off the ball.”

Latham said he’s been impressed with how Limmer has adjusted from playing guard.

“Beaux is super smart and really calm under pressure, so he does a really good job of giving us the point,” Latham said. “The center is kind of like the quarterback of the offensive line, so he always sends us in the right direction. He’s done a great job of that.

“Also, Beaux’s really strong and powerful. When we’re in combos or when we work together, you can definitely feel his presence.”