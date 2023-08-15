Former Hog helps athletes with NIL

FAYETTEVILLE -- While Ayden Owens-Delerme was starring the past two years for the University of Arkansas men's track and field team, he simultaneously was becoming an entrepreneur through his Master of Business Administration program.

And last week, Owens-Delerme celebrated the grand launch of DapUp, which is an online platform designed to help match college athletes with businesses for Name, Image and Likeness opportunities.

The platform, which is accessible at the web address www.dapup.co, was created to have a similar interface to dating apps. Businesses and athletes can discover opportunities by swiping right or left to express interest, which onsets a connection to explore endorsement opportunities further.

"We wanted it to be easy," Owens-Delerme said. "We wanted to present athletes with those opportunities in a way that's consumable. Swiping right or swiping left, rather than seeing lists that really aren't easy to navigate, does that. That was just the motivation -- we know athletes use dating apps, so it was like, 'How can we with NIL make it exciting and kind of use a similar interface?' "

It was at the intersection of personal experiences and education where his startup idea was born. Owens-Delerme was sitting in a new venture development class offered by the Walton College of Business and identified a problem he saw athletes facing.

With the recent introduction of NIL, many of his peers did not know how to find companies to partner with. But the problem has been a two-way street. Owens-Delerme said local businesses have been interested in using athlete endorsements, but do not know how to find a good match.

He said DapUp is a tool to help bridge that gap.

"Most companies aren't engaging in NIL," Owens-Delerme said. "In every college town there is a minority of businesses that are actively engaging. Those are the ones that sort of carry the majority of the load because they're excited and they see the benefit.

"We just met with a business this week and did one deal for them with social media, and it blew up. It started gaining crazy traction. The businesses who are engaging know that they benefit from it, and the ones who haven't are a little bit scared. They just haven't found a way to enter the space yet in a way that fits their business.

"I think a company like DapUp can help encourage more brands who might be hesitant and reluctant to get in the space to actually begin to partner with athletes."

Owens-Delerme and his brother, Quintin, manage all operations of the business. Quintin Owens developed the infrastructure of the app and heads up sales.

"Businesses don't know what to do, and athletes are busy," Quintin Owens said. "We are solving those problems, bridging the gap for them. ... Keeping it in the house was one of Ayden's original ideas. When he is running and getting these medals, he's going to need somebody to be able to hold down the fort."

Sarah Goforth, who is the executive director of the Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Walton College, taught the class his idea was born in. The graduate entrepreneurship program she heads was ranked nationally by the Princeton Review this past year.

"It is a problem that he has experienced firsthand," Goforth said, "and if you think about some of the most successful startups in the world... they are founded by people who experienced a problem that they just could not live in a world that has that problem.

"And he was seeing this sort of unfair lack of access among his fellow athletes to all the opportunities of NIL. And he thought, 'Gosh, it doesn't have to be this way. I can address it.' So he really put himself out there in the program to experiment and test his ideas and start to build.

"He didn't wait until he had a perfect business plan. He really was determined to create this all along the way. And that's part of the reason why he's so ready to do it today."

In the early stages of the platform's launch, Owens-Delerme has been going door-to-door with local businesses to hang up flyers and speak about DapUp. Goforth said it that type of grit is necessary for startup founders.

"I don't think you can do it without that courage," Goforth said. "The advantage that an entrepreneur has over an established business is you can move quickly based on an ever-evolving understanding of how the market is changing. You can move faster than the big companies can. And to do that, you have to always be learning."

The app's initial launch has been exclusive to University of Arkansas athletes to help fine tune things before a nation-wide debut at a later date. Owens-Delerme said the top way to support his venture right now is for local businesses to sign up for an account on the website.