Former Stone County deputy pleads guilty to extortion, selling stolen firearm





LITTLE ROCK -- A former chief deputy with the Stone County Sheriff's Office faces as much as 30 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday in federal court to extortion and selling a stolen firearm.

Zachary Hunter Alexander, 37, of Fifty Six, was indicted in May 2022 on allegations that he used his position to extort thousands of dollars from the Stone County office, the Stone County Treasurer's Office and the Stone County Sheriff's Foundation through fraudulent and nonexistent purchases of weapons and equipment; defrauded three banks out of tens of thousands of dollars through false banking transactions; and sold a rifle supposedly bought for the Stone County Sheriff's Office to a Mountain View police officer. On Monday, he pleaded guilty to two of the counts contained in the 11-count indictment: selling a stolen firearm and extortion under color of official right.

The indictment charged Alexander with five counts of bank fraud, five counts of extortion under color of official right and one count of selling a stolen firearm. In an unusual procedural move, Assistant U.S. Attorney John Ray White said the government will not make a motion for dismissal of the remaining counts until Alexander's sentencing hearing several months from now.

"It's not uniquely different, but it is different," White told U.S District Judge Lee Rudofsky after the judge asked for clarification, but he did not elaborate further.

At most plea hearings where the government offers to dismiss some counts in exchange for a defendant's guilty plea on one or more counts contained in a multicount indictment, the dismissal motion is made and granted following entry of the plea.

Alexander admitted to purchasing two Remington 700 6.5 millimeter Creedmore sniper rifles from Buchannan Accuracy, a Stone County gun store, in May 2019 for which he was reimbursed $1,465.90 by the Stone County Sheriff's Foundation, and selling one of the rifles six months later for $1,000, claiming he and a friend had built it from spare parts. Alexander also admitted that in February 2020 he took a check from the Stone County Treasurer's Office for $3,809.10 that was made out to Mountain View Gun and Pawn for the purchase of night vision equipment for the Sheriff's Office but kept the money after the check was cashed and never bought the equipment.

At sentencing, Alexander could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison on the firearm count and 20 years on the extortion count. Rudofsky explained that it will be up to the judge's discretion whether to order the sentences to run concurrently -- meaning both sentences would run together -- or consecutively, which would require the two sentences to be served separately.

According to the 11-count indictment handed up May 3, 2022, Alexander -- who worked for the Stone County Sheriff's Office from 2017 until March 2020, first as a deputy and then as chief deputy -- is accused of obtaining $4,160 from the Stone County Sheriff's Foundation in December 2018 to purchase AR-15 style rifles for the Sheriff's Office and depositing the check into his personal account and later paying for the rifles with a county credit card. In March 2019, the indictment said, Alexander received five Palmetto State Armory AR-15 style rifles but did not pay for them. In October 2019, according to the indictment, an invoice was created -- signed by Alexander -- showing the purchase of six AR-15 style rifles that he used to authorize a $3,090 expenditure on the Stone County Sheriff's Office credit card to pay for the five rifles he had received.

Alexander also was accused of misusing his position as chief deputy to obtain more than $18,500 from the Stone County Treasurer's Office for reimbursement to Mountain View Gun and Pawn for four purchases of guns, ammunition and equipment that never occurred. Instead, the indictment said, Alexander took the checks to the owner of the pawn shop, who cashed the checks and turned the money over to Alexander.

Alexander also was charged with defrauding Farmers and Merchants Bank out of nearly $108,000 through four fraudulent check deposits over a period of four days in September 2021.

Confessing to being unfamiliar with the term "under color of official right" used in the indictment, Rudofsky quizzed White over its applicability to the extortion count. White said Alexander's position and misrepresentation of the funds' purpose were a part of the extortion scheme.

"He completed the extortion when he accepted the cash," White said.

Rudofsky asked Hall if the language accurately represented the federal statute covering extortion.

"Regretfully, yes," Hall responded. "I've seen it a long time ago, but it's within the statute."

After accepting Alexander's guilty plea to the two counts, Rudofsky agreed to allow him to remain free on bond until sentencing after receiving Hall's assurance and White's agreement that he would not pose a risk of flight or of danger to the community.

"There are not very many people who plead guilty to a crime and then leave my courtroom back to the free world," Rudofsky said. "If you fail to follow your release conditions even by a smidge, even by a technical violation, I will have no problem bringing you back in here and putting you in jail as we await your sentencing hearing."



