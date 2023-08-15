Georgia DA indicts Trump and 18 others

ATLANTA -- Former President Donald Trump and 18 others were criminally charged in Georgia on Monday in connection with efforts to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 victory in the state, according to an indictment made public late Monday night.

Trump was charged with 13 counts, including violating the state's racketeering act, soliciting a public officer to violate their oath, conspiring to impersonate a public officer, conspiring to commit forgery in the first degree and conspiring to file false documents.

The historic indictment, the latest to implicate the former president, follows a 2½-year investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is a Democrat. The probe was launched after audio leaked from a January 2021 phone call during which Trump urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, to question the validity of thousands of ballots, especially in the heavily Democratic Atlanta area, and said he wanted to "find" the votes to erase his 2020 loss in the state.

Willis' investigation quickly expanded to other alleged efforts by Trump or his supporters, including to allegations of trying to thwart the electoral college process, harassing election workers, spreading false information about the voting process in Georgia and compromising election equipment in a rural county. Trump has long decried the Georgia investigation as a "political witch hunt," defending his calls to Raffensperger and others as "perfect."





Among those named in the sweeping indictment, charged under Georgia's anti-racketeering law, are Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor who served as Trump's personal attorney after the election; Trump's former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; and several Trump advisers, including attorneys John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro, architects of a scheme to create slates of alternate Trump electors.

Also indicted were two Georgia-based lawyers advocating on Trump's behalf, Ray S. Smith II, and Robert Cheeley; a senior campaign adviser, Mike Roman, who helped plan the elector meeting; and two prominent Georgia Republicans who served as electors: former GOP chairman David Shafer and former GOP finance chairman Shawn Still.

Several lesser-known players who participated in efforts to reverse Trump's defeat in Georgia were also indicted, including three people accused of harassing Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman. They are Stephen Cliffgard Lee, Harrison Floyd and Trevian Kutti. The latter is a former publicist for R. Kelly and associate of Kanye West.

A final group of individuals charged in the indictment allegedly participated in an effort to steal election-equipment data in rural Coffee County, Ga. They are former Coffee County elections supervisor Misty Hampton, former Coffee County GOP chair Cathy Latham and Georgia businessman Scott Hall.

Willis said the defendants would be allowed to voluntarily surrender by noon Aug. 25. She also said she plans to ask for a trial date within six months.

Trump was indicted in Washington, D.C., earlier this month in a separate Justice Department probe into his various attempts to retain the presidency during the chaotic aftermath of his 2020 defeat. Some aspects of that four-count federal case, led by special counsel Jack Smith, overlap with Willis's sprawling probe.

In January 2022, Willis requested that an unusual special-purpose grand jury be convened to continue the probe, citing the reluctance of witnesses who would not speak to prosecutors without a subpoena. The investigative body of 23 jurors and three alternates picked from a pool of residents from Atlanta and its suburbs was given full subpoena power for documents and the ability to call witnesses -- though it could not issue indictments, only recommendations in the case.

Over roughly eight months, the panel heard from 75 witnesses -- including key Trump advisers including Giuliani, Meadows and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who waged a failed legal battle all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court to block his subpoena before ultimately testifying.

The panel also heard from several key witnesses in the investigation, including Raffensperger and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who were on the other end of lobbying efforts by Trump and his associates to overturn Trump's loss in the state.

In January, the special grand jury concluded its work and issued a final report on its investigation, which was largely kept under seal by the judge who oversaw the panel.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney cited "due process" concerns for "potential future defendants" as Willis considered charges in the case. But in February, McBurney released a five-page excerpt of the report -- including a section in which the panel concluded that some witnesses may have lied under oath during their testimony and recommended that charges be filed.

The panel's forewoman later confirmed that the special grand jury had recommended multiple indictments -- though she declined to say of who.

In the spring, amid security concerns, Willis took the unusual step of telling law enforcement that she planned to announce her charging decision in August. Because the special grand jury could not issue indictments, prosecutors presented their case to a regular grand jury sworn in last month, which began hearing the case Monday.

Trump has intensified his criticism of Willis and other prosecutors examining his activities, describing them as "vicious, horrible people" and "mentally sick." Trump has referred to Willis, who is Black, as the "racist DA from Atlanta." His 2024 campaign included her in a recent video criticizing prosecutors investigating Trump. Willis has generally declined to respond directly to Trump's comments, but in a rare exception, she said in an email last week sent to the entire district attorney's office that Trump's ad contained "derogatory and false information about me" and ordered her employees to ignore it.

"You may not comment in any way on the ad or any of the negativity that may be expressed against me, your colleagues, this office in coming days, weeks or months," Willis wrote in the email, obtained by The Washington Post. "We have no personal feelings against those we investigate or prosecute and we should not express any. This is business, it will never be personal."

FEDERAL CASE IN D.C.

The Georgia indictments came after Trump assailed the federal judge overseeing the election conspiracy case against him, days after she warned him not to make inflammatory statements about the case.

The former president made posts Monday on his social media network calling U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan "highly partisan" and " VERY BIASED & UNFAIR!" because of her past comments in a separate case overseeing the sentencing of one of the defendants charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Chutkan in a hearing Friday imposed a protective order in the case limiting what evidence handed over by prosecutors the former president and his legal team can publicly disclose. She warned Trump's lawyers that his defense should be mounted in the courtroom and "not on the internet."

Trump posted about the case online anyway, firing off about the judge.

A spokesperson for special counsel Jack Smith declined to comment Monday.

Prosecutors sought the protective order after calling attention to another earlier post on Trump's social media platform, in which he said he would be "coming after" those who "go after" him. The prosecutors said improper sharing of evidence could have a "harmful chilling effect on witnesses."

Chutkan said that if anyone makes "inflammatory" statements about the case, she would be inclined to move more quickly to trial to prevent any intimidation of witnesses or contamination of the jury pool.

The judge agreed with Trump's defense team on a looser version of a protective order barring the public release only of materials deemed sensitive, like grand jury material. But prosecutors consider most of the evidence in the case to be sensitive, and she largely sided with the government on what will get that label and protections.

Protective orders are standard in criminal cases to protect the disclosure of sensitive information that could affect the trial.

In his social media post Monday, Trump quoted from remarks Chutkan made in a 2022 sentencing hearing for Christine Priola, an Ohio woman who pleaded guilty last year to obstructing Congress' certification of Biden's electoral victory -- one of the same charges Trump is facing.

"The people who mobbed that Capitol were there in fealty, in loyalty, to one man -- not to the Constitution, of which most of the people who come before me seem woefully ignorant; not to the ideals of this country, and not to the principles of democracy," Chutkan said, according to a transcript of the October 2022 hearing. "It's a blind loyalty to one person who, by the way, remains free to this day."

Trump has indicated his legal team will ask Chutkan to recuse herself from the case, which judges are supposed to do when their "impartiality might reasonably be questioned."

But David Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor, said Chutkan's comment won't help Trump's case that he needs a new judge.

"I understand why he's trying to twist her words and use them against her, but I don't think it crosses the line," said Weinstein, now a white collar criminal defense attorney.

Weinstein said Trump appears to be trying to "egg her on into doing something that's going to give him the grounds to file a motion to recuse."

"She has to (be) careful not to take the bait," he said.

Prosecutors with special counsel Smith's team have asked the judge to set a Jan. 2 trial date, which is less than two weeks before Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses. That prompted other angry posts online from Trump last week.

Trump and his lawyers claimed prosecutors' proposed protective order that sought to prevent the public release of all evidence they provide the defense would violate his First Amendment rights of free speech. And the Republican has vowed to keep talking about the case-- and his other legal challenges --as he campaigns again for the White House.

Trump spoke about the case while he was campaigning at the Iowa State Fair over the weekend, declining to tell reporters whether he would comply with the protective order. He said, "The whole thing is a fake -- it was put out by Biden, because they can't win an election the fair way."

Trump, in another online post Monday, wrote of Chutkan: "She obviously wants me behind bars. VERY BIASED & UNFAIR!"

Chutkan, a former assistant public defender who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama, was confirmed with Republican support in a 95-0 vote in the Senate in 2014.

She has been one of the toughest punishers of those who rioted at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Federal judges in Washington have sentenced nearly 600 defendants for their roles that day.

The case cited in Trump's post is one where Chutkan imposed a sentence that was lighter than prosecutors sought. She sentenced Priola to 15 months in prison, though federal prosecutors had asked for 18 months.

Information for this article was contributed by Holly Bailey and Amy Gardner of The Washington Post and by Michelle L. Price, Alanna Durkin Richer, Lindsay Whitehurst and Thomas Beaumont of The Associated Press.