Grand Prairie Quilt Society holds meeting in Stuttgart

The Grand Prairie Quilt Society met Aug. 9 at the First Christian Church fellowship hall in Stuttgart with seven members present.

The leader opened the meeting with the thought for the day: "Quilting is painting with needles."

The July minutes and treasurer's reports were given. August birthday greetings were extended to two people, according to a news release.

Under new business, the group discussed their annual October trip to Jackie's Deli in Roe for their regular meeting on Oct. 11 to see Jackie's quilts. Members will discuss more about this at the September meeting.

During show and share, a member showed a bag she made from her Quilt Society T-shirt.

Another had many items including pillowcases and a lap robe quilt for Crestpark for seniors and several little girl dresses for the Christmas shoe boxes. A participant also showed her two Mickey/Minnie quilts in progress.

The next meeting will be Sept. 13 at the church. Visitors are invited to attend.