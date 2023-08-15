Sections
Homeless man facing murder charge in July killing in Little Rock

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 2:55 p.m.
File photo

A homeless Little Rock resident faces a murder count in the July killing of another member of the city’s unsheltered community, a Monday tweet from Little Rock police states.

Investigators charged Christopher Parks, 26, with first-degree murder on Monday in the July 24 death of Joseph Cessor, who was found dead near 801 E. Roosevelt Road.

Cessor’s cause of death was ruled to be blunt force trauma, and police determined that he was a homeless Little Rock resident.

Parks was already being held in the Pulaski County jail Monday after he was arrested July 28 on a first-degree battery charge. Court records list the date of the alleged battery as July 28, four days after Cessor’s death.

Detectives determined that Parks is also unsheltered, police spokesman Mark Edwards said, but it wasn’t clear what led to the killing of Parks.

Cessor has pleaded innocent to the murder and battery charges, court records show.

