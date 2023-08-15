Huckabee appoints eight to state Plant Board

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ office on Tuesday announced the appointment of eight new members to the state Plant Board.

Appointees include Kyle Baltz of Pocahontas; Robert Thorne of Marion; David Wallace, Jr. of Crawfordsville; Robin Ralston of Adkins; George Dunklin of Humphrey; Garrett Frost of Marianna, as well as Jon Bierbaum and Sammy Angel, both of Lake Village.

There are currently 10 members — with two non-voting members — on the board; barely enough members to form a quorum and at least five of the eight voting board members are needed for measures to pass.

At full strength there would be 19 Plant Board members: 17 voting members and two non-voting members who represent the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture.

The Plant Board has not held a regular meeting in 2023 and does not have a meeting scheduled for the rest of the year, according to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s online calendar.

Board Secretary Sam Stuckey said on June 3 that a meeting in December was canceled and a specially called meeting was held in February, but said members would not reconvene for a regular meeting until the governor filled every empty seat on the board.

“We have not met and do not plan on meeting until the governor acts on the remaining 9 [members] for a total of 19,” Stuckey said in June.

Plant Board President Matthew Marsh said Tuesday that the board is trying to arrange a meeting soon.

“I would like all of the members to be present, so we are working around the members schedules,” Marsh said.

Two new laws passed by the General Assembly in the spring restructured how members could join the state Plant Board.

Act 135 aimed to address the Arkansas Supreme Court ruling in McCarty vs. Arkansas State Plant Board two years ago.

The new law, which took effect in February, removes the requirement that potential board nominees be selected by trade groups.

Plant Board members must now be appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate.

Nine board members appointed by former Gov. Asa Hutchinson were removed from the board by a Pulaski County Circuit Court order in June 2021 after the Arkansas Supreme Court ruling a month earlier found the General Assembly had illegally ceded too much power to business interests to staff the board; the previous state Plant Board appointment structure was deemed unconstitutional.

The nine members were chosen by trade groups as set out by Act 361 of 2021, passed by the General Assembly before the high court ruling.

None of the nine members who were removed in 2021 were among the eight new members Gov. Sanders appointed Tuesday.

Act 691 extends Plant Board membership terms to five years, up from two years.

The new Plant Board members’ terms would expire in August 2028.



