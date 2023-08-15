Stacey Camp, director of the Campus Archaeology Program at Michigan State University, said she has "big plans," including building a plexiglass cover over of a 142-year-old observatory unearthed by students in a clearing near a student residence hall and having it nominated to the National Register of Historic Places.

Brian Kelsey, 45, a former Tennessee state senator who tried to take back his guilty plea unsuccessfully, was sentenced to 21 months in prison for violating campaign finance laws while running for a U.S. House of Representatives seat in 2016.

Larry Snelling, 54, counterterrorism head of the Chicago Police Department, was chosen by Mayor Brandon Johnson to be police superintendent, pending City Council approval, after a monthslong search led by the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability.

Jamie Raskin, Democratic congressman of Maryland, said lawmakers are "going to release a report about all of the foreign government emoluments -- millions of dollars -- we can document that Donald Trump pocketed at the hotels, at the golf courses [and] business deals when he was president and that his family got."

Alice Cohen, of Gilford, N.H., claimed in a lawsuit that she "sustained bodily injuries, a loss of enjoyment of life, pain and suffering, and incurred necessary medical expenses" after she slipped on a piece of prosciutto and fell in Boston's Eataly Italian food emporium.

Emma Willits, 26, of Des Moines, Iowa, said she's looking for a candidate who cares about climate change and universal health care and said voting for President Joe Biden "feels a little hopeless."

J.P. Morrell, City Council president in New Orleans, said the late Jason Cantrell, husband of Mayor LaToya Cantrell, "was a co-worker and mentor who was passionate about serving the underrepresented."

Bryan Huffman, 49, of Holland, Mich., said he aborted his attempt to cross Lake Michigan after his support boat lost its steering, and he grew cold after battling a lake current.

George Theberge, 45, of New Hampshire, will spend at least one year in jail after pleading guilty in a deal with prosecutors to endangering the life of a newborn boy after abandoning a mother who gave birth in the woods during subfreezing weather.