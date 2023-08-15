Little River County jail inmate escapes through recreation yard fence, is captured next morning

ASHDOWN, Ark. -- An inmate escaped from the new Little River County Detention Center recreation yard Friday but was apprehended Saturday morning about four miles from the jail.

Travis Cain Lewis, 25, was being held on several felony charges, including aggravated assault, when he escaped from the jail, according to the Little River County Sheriff's Office. He now also faces an escape charge and was in court Tuesday morning, Sheriff Johnny Walraven said.

The newly constructed detention center began housing inmates in March.

Little River County Sheriff Bobby Walraven said Lewis and other inmates were inside the recreation yard when Lewis escaped Friday. Investigators believe Lewis escaped through a weak spot in the fence, Walraven said.

"The fence had too much slack in it, and he managed to unlace it and was able to push it back," Walraven said.

Walraven said they deputies were notified of the escape after someone spotted Lewis crossing a county road. After an overnight search, Lewis was captured about four miles from the jail.

The recreation yard will remain off limits to inmates until the fence is secured, Walraven said. A new fencing company has already been consulted about repairs.

"You find your weak spots and you correct them," Walraven said.