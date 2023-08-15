Little Rock School District to offer African American studies class as ‘local weighted course’

The Little Rock School District is moving forward with plans to offer an AP African American studies course as a “local weighted credit course,” Superintendent Jermall Wright said on Tuesday.

The decision comes after the state Department of Education removed an African American studies class from its course code listings, drawing criticism from the national College Board that produced the course and from other groups across the state.

The course remains unrecognized by the Education Department and will not count as a core graduation requirement for high school students, Wright said in a text message. However, students at Little Rock Central High School can still participate in the course.

“Our students will still be able to take the course as an elective and take the AP exam and earn college credit if accepted by the university they choose to attend,” he said.

Six schools in Arkansas planned to offer the course, which was in its second year as a pilot program, according to the College Board. Besides Central High School, they are: North Little Rock High School, North Little Rock Center Of Excellence, The Academies at Jonesboro High, eSTEM High School and Jacksonville High School.

North Little Rock School District spokesman Dustin Barnes said his district was “in contact with ADE” as well. However, he did not immediately indicate what next steps the district were considering.

The Academies at Jonesboro High has a school board meeting Tuesday evening, during which Superintendent Kim Wilbanks is expected to update board members on how the change will affect the district, school board president Chris Harrell said in an email. A voicemail left with Wilkins’ office and an email to the superintendent seeking information about their plans wasn’t immediately returned.

ESTEM Public Charter Schools and Jacksonville North Pulaski School District officials did not respond to messages seeking information about their plans.

Sen. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, said he has been in “consistent communication” with the Education Department and that he said the agency clarified that school districts can offer the course for local elective credit. It will also be up to districts to decide whether to weigh the grade point average for the African American studies course differently, according to Tucker.

The class can be listed as an AP course on students’ transcripts, he said.

Students can also still take the AP exam at the end of the school year, though they will have to pay the $90 fee to take the test out of their own pocket, he said. The state has traditionally paid for students' test fees for AP courses in the state's course code catalog.

Tucker, however, said he would “commit to raising the money myself for every student at Little Rock Central High who wants to take the AP exam at the end of the year.”

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Tucker said he challenged “other communities in the state who are offering this course to do the same.”

State Education Department Secretary Kimberly Mundell did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation of these details, though they are consistent with the Little Rock School District’s plans for the course, which the district arrived at after communication with the state agency.