Jefferson County high schools set scrimmages this week

It’s benefit week in southeast Arkansas as local high school football teams get set for scrimmages ahead of next week’s season openers.

Several area teams scrimmage today, with others waiting until later in the week.

Jefferson County will host two scrimmages today with Pine Bluff hosting Little Rock Southwest and White Hall hosting Stuttgart. Elsewhere, Sheridan will host Malvern, Monticello hosts Rison, Crossett hosts Lake Village Lakeside and DeWitt travels to Little Rock Hall.

Two s c r i m m a ge s a re scheduled for Thursday. Star City will host Camden Fairview while Drew Central hosts Dumas.

Benefit week wraps up Friday with four scrimmages. Watson Chapel will welcome Forrest City to town, while Warren will host Fordyce. McGehee hosts Magnolia, and Hamburg hosts Junction City.

Watson Chapel coach Maurice Moody said his biggest goal is to avoid injuries and get some young players quality reps.

“Definitely want to see the kids play extremely hard, making sure that we execute,” Moody said. “I’m not anticipating us executing at an extremely high level, but I think we need to execute at a good enough level to win. Defensively, just making sure we line up and run the football and we be great tacklers. First ball game, first scrimmage, there’s going to be some nerves. We’re playing a lot of inexperienced kids, so I’m interested to see what happens.” The Wildcats are coming off a 1-9 season, as are their scrimmage partners, the Forrest City Mustangs of 5A East. Both teams will have a second-year head coach trying to rebuild a program, making this a matchup of peers.

To the north, White Hall will host a quality 4A team in Stuttgart which should give the Bulldogs a solid test as they seek a return to the playoffs. The Ricebirds finished second in 4A-2 last year behind state runners-up Harding Academy.

White Hall interim coach Jason Mitchell said scrimmages are a chance to evaluate how close his team is to being ready for week one.

“That’s the main thing, to see if we understand our role, if we understand our blocking schemes, if we understand to take care of the football,” Mitchell said. “Defensively, flying around. I want to see where we stand and what we need to work on preparing for a great Sheridan team the next week.” Pine Bluff will punch up in classification by bringing in 7A Southwest. The Gryphons are entering their fourth football season after opening in 2020 with the merger of J.A. Fair and McClellan High Schools.

They have gone 2-8 each of the past two seasons but enter this year with 30 seniors.

Pine Bluff coach Micheal Williams said he wants to see players throughout the depth chart executing fundamentals.

“I’m not going to play the starters a lot a lot, because we go to Grenada, Mississippi, the very next week,” Williams said. “But what I want to see from the scrimmage is them getting to the correct spot on time, them being lined up on time, and then making a solid tackle, and then getting up and go to the sideline.” Sheridan will face a big test against the reigning 4A state champions, Malvern. Other big-time matchups include 4A Warren and 3A Fordyce, 4A McGehee hosting 5A Magnolia, and 4A Star City facing 5A Camden Fairview.



