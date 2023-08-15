Meteorologist Todd Yakoubian to leave KATV after 18 years

Todd Yakoubian, a meteorologist for KATV Channel 7, announced he would be leaving the station after 18 years.

“Soon, I will be leaving KATV Channel 7,” Yakoubian said in a video on Twitter, on Monday just before 8:30 p.m., “And I want to thank KATV for 18 wonderful years.”

The meteorologist told viewers he also wanted to thank them.

“I feel like we have created a bond over the past two decades. You’ve trusted me during severe weather and you’ve trusted me with the forecast each and every day,” he said in the video.

Yakoubian said he could not yet announce his plans for after he leaves KATV, but that he would “when the time is appropriate.”

He did not say when his last day at KATV would be.

Fellow KATV meteorologist James Bryant wrote, “Todd Yakoubian has taught me everything I know about TV and has been an incredible mentor and friend. I grew up watching Todd and only could’ve dreamed about a day where I got to do severe weather coverage WITH him.”

“I have him to thank for getting me to KATV 5 years ago. He’s as fantastic a person as you’ve gotten to know on your TV’s the last 18 years. Gonna miss having you at KATV my friend,” Bryant said in a tweet just after 9 p.m. on Monday.

Beth Hunt, an evening anchor for KATV, shared Yakoubian’s announcement on Twitter, adding “I still can’t really believe it’s happening. You are KATV.. a trusted & reliable presence through all the storms life brought for a better part of two decades. Your KATV viewers will miss you immensely…your KATV friends will miss you even more,” in a tweet on Tuesday morning.