Michael Buble made a surprise cameo Saturday during Foo Fighters' Outside Lands set as part of a long-running gag involving his 2009 single, "Haven't Met You Yet." At recent Foo Fighters concerts, frontman Dave Grohl has been asking fans if they know the words to "Haven't Met You Yet" while introducing the crowd to drummer Josh Freese. The percussionist -- who has been touring with the band since its longtime drummer, Taylor Hawkins, died last year -- has played drums for a number of artists, including Buble. Buble frantically waved from the audience while holding a sign that read, "I [heart] Buble." "We got a superfan," Grohl said. "This motherf****** better know the song." Without missing a beat, Buble stepped up to the mic and began singing the first verse of the song with Freese on drums. "Oh my God, it's Michael Buble!" Grohl exclaimed in mock-surprise before finally breaking character and giving the Canadian musician a proper shout-out. "This bad-ass ... flew in today from Argentina to f****** sing that song to you guys," Grohl said.

Actor Tyrese Gibson and two other plaintiffs are suing Home Depot, seeking more than $1 million in damages for what they call "outrageous discriminatory mistreatment and consumer racial profiling," according to the lawsuit. "The Fast and Furious" star allegedly in February visited a store in West Hills, Calif., accompanied by Eric Mora and Manuel Hernandez, who work for Gibson as construction contractors, People reports. Their lawsuit claims that Gibson left the store when fans began to notice him, and requested Mora and Hernandez complete a purchase while he waited outside in his vehicle. But when the men attempted to check out, they claimed "the cashier refused to complete the purchase" using Gibson's credit card -- even after Gibson came back into the store and attempted to give his authorization. "It was only after significant heated discussion with the cashier that Gibson was finally able to complete the transaction," the lawsuit adds. The lawsuit also claims the store's employees "purposely interfered with and refused to process the transaction based on their groundless suspicion of Gibson, Mora and Hernandez arising from their skin color, and in the case of Mora and Hernandez, their national origin." Now, the three seek over $1 million in damages -- an estimate of the amount Gibson claims he has spent at various Home Depot locations throughout his lifetime. A Home Depot spokesperson said in a statement last week "we do not tolerate discrimination in any form."