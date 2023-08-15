Startups focus of

Bentonville event

A national nonprofit dedicated to fostering and supporting entrepreneurs will promote the startup environment in Northwest Arkansas with an Aug. 22 event in Bentonville.

Right to Start said the one day summit will recognize new companies and advance Northwest Arkansas' entrepreneurial economy. The "Celebration of Entrepreneurship" is scheduled from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at The Momentary. Sessions feature leaders across the region's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The hands-on workshops are intended to remove barriers and expand entrepreneurial opportunity for Arkansans.

Right to Start has six part-time advocates in Northwest Arkansas. They bring the voice of underrepresented entrepreneurs to civic leaders and work with policymakers to reduce barriers to businesses.

More information on the free event is available at righttostart.org/nwa-summit.

-- Andrew Moreau

UBS to pay $1.44B

to settle U.S. case

NEW YORK -- UBS will pay U.S. authorities $1.44 billion to settle the last lingering legal case over Wall Street's role in the housing bubble of the early 2000s, which ultimately led to the 2008 financial crisis and a recession.

The Swiss bank agreed to pay a civil penalty over how it handled the sale of 40 mortgage-backed securities issued in 2006 and 2007. The settlement argues that UBS bankers gave false and misleading statements about the health of the mortgages in those bonds to the buyers in violation of federal securities law.

For example, UBS bankers knew that the underlying mortgages in these bonds were poorly underwritten or violated consumer protection laws. The bonds in question ended up with substantial losses for investors.

With the UBS settlement, the last remaining outstanding legal case from the financial crisis has now come to a close, the Justice Department said. Banks paid collectively more than $36 billion in civil penalties for their conduct related to the mortgage crisis, but that does not include other settlements that banks have made to state and local authorities as well.

UBS said it set aside funds for the settlement, so it will not affect its financial results.

-- The Associated Press

State index closes

5.91 points lower

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 890.67, down 5.91.

"U.S. stocks managed a nice rally on Monday as investors look forward to the week ahead that could provide insights into the state of the U.S. consumer, with earnings reports due from Home Depot, Target and Walmart," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.