Niger military plans treason trial

NIAMEY, Niger -- The military junta that seized power in Niger said it plans to prosecute deposed President Mohamed Bazoum for "high treason" and undermining state security, an announcement that came hours after the mutinous officers said they were open to dialogue with West African nations to resolve the regional crisis.

If convicted, Bazoum could face the death penalty, according to Niger's penal code.

A spokesperson for the junta, Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane, said on state television that the military regime had "gathered the necessary evidence to prosecute before competent national and international authorities the ousted president and his local and foreign accomplices."

The Sunday night announcement said Bazoum was being charged following his post-coup exchanges with high-ranking West African politicians and "their international mentors," whom the leaders of the revolt accuse of making false allegations and attempting to derail a peaceful transition in order to justify a military intervention.

The statement did not identify specific foreign nations and did not specify a date for the trial of Niger's democratically elected president.

Still, on the streets of the capital on Monday, some residents told The Associated Press they believe Bazoum is guilty. "Crimes for high treason is really what he deserves because this man betrayed Niger by stealing all of Niger's resources," Niamey resident Assan Zakite said.

Niger, an impoverished country of some 25 million people, was seen as one of the last countries that Western nations could partner with in Africa's Sahel region to beat back a jihadi insurgency linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. Before last month's coup, Europe and the United States had poured hundreds of millions of dollars into propping up its military.

Members of the presidential guard ousted Bazoum on July 26. He has since been under house arrest with his wife and son in the presidential compound in the capital, Niamey.

The junta has faced international pressure to release and reinstate Bazoum. Immediately after the coup, the West African regional bloc ECOWAS gave the regime seven days to return him to power and threatened to use military force if that did not happen. The deadline came and went with no action from either side.

On Monday, ECOWAS condemned the junta's treason charges against Bazoum, calling them provocative and contradictory to reported willingness to peacefully restore constitutional order.

Last week, ECOWAS ordered the deployment of a "standby" force, but it's unclear when or if it would enter Niger. The African Union Peace and Security Council was meeting on Monday to discuss the crisis and could overrule the West African bloc's decision if it thought an intervention threatened wider peace and security on the continent.

People close to the president and in his political party reported last week that the first family's electricity and water were cut off and they're running out of food. The junta dismissed the reports and on Sunday accused West African politicians and international organizations of waging a disinformation campaign to discredit the junta.

Rights groups worry Bazoum won't get a fair trial because the junta's newly appointed justice minister is the former president of the country's military tribunal.

"We don't trust him. He can't embody ideal independence and free justice," said Ali Idrissa, executive secretary of a local human rights group, the Network of Organizations for Transparency and Analysis of Budgets.

The junta named a 21-person Cabinet last week that includes both civilians and military officers, but the uncertainty and mixed messages from those claiming to run Niger continued.

Before the military accused Bazoum of treason, a member of the junta's communication team told journalists Sunday evening that the regime had approved talks with ECOWAS that would take place in the coming days. A mediation team of Islamic scholars from neighboring Nigeria that had met with the junta over the weekend also said it was open to dialogue with ECOWAS.

Previous attempts by ECOWAS to speak with the junta foundered as its delegations were barred from entering Niger. The military regime's stated openness to talks could reflect the toll of severe economic and travel sanctions that West African leaders imposed after Bazoum's ouster but does not mean the discussions will go anywhere, according to Sahel experts.

Information for this article was contributed by Lorian Belanger, Jean-Fernand Koena and Chinedu Asadu of The Associated Press.

FILE - Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum smiles before a working lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron, Feb. 16, 2023 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Supporters of Niger's deposed President Mohamed Bazoum have pleaded with the United States and others for weeks to restore the democratically elected leader to power. Now they're making a simpler plea: Save his life. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

