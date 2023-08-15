North Little Rock School District: Gun found on student at Amboy Elementary

A student was found to be in possession of a gun at Amboy Elementary School in the North Little Rock School District on the first day of classes Monday, an official said.

The North Little Rock School District said in a message to parents: “We have been made aware of an Amboy Elementary School student who brought a weapon on campus Monday. There was no immediate threat, and therefore, there was no need to go into a lockdown. No student or staff member was in direct danger or harm at any time. Teachers and administrators were made aware of the situation and immediately followed district procedures to ensure that everyone was safe and secure.”

The statement also reminded the district community of the “importance of saying something if they see something.”

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and we will always go above and beyond to ensure that every student and staff member is in a safe and healthy environment,” said Dustin Barnes, director of communications for the school district, in the email sent out to parents.

The North Little Rock Police Department and the school district’s campus police did not publicly release a report as of early Tuesday afternoon.